League One
Sheff Utd1Oldham1

Sheffield United 1-1 Oldham Athletic

Jamal Campbell-Ryce
Jamal Campbell-Ryce scored his third goal of the season in the 1-1 draw with Oldham

Sheffield United came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Oldham.

A 63rd-minute goal from substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce cancelled out Jonathan Forte's first-half strike.

Forte struck after getting on the end of Daniel Johnson's superb ball into the area, while Campbell-Ryce's equaliser was a low, angled shot through a packed penalty area.

Oldham's Jabo Ibehre was sent off with three minutes remaining after being shown a second yellow card.

Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Sheffield:

Nigel Clough: Sheffield United manager on Oldham draw

"It was not good enough today, I'm very disappointed with the way we played.

"It's a good point, when you're 1-0 down at home, to come back and not lose, but too many lads were not quite at it today.

"Oldham were the better team, certainly in the first half. We talked about what a good, settled side they are and they won't be fazed by coming here."

Oldham Athletic manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Manchester:

Johnson on Sheffield United v Oldham

"It was a good game, obviously the game was full of swings and turns.

"I think we were quite comfortable. I was pleased with my players.

"What I was disappointed with was a 15 minute spell in the second half where we gave away the ball too much."

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

  • 1Howard
  • 2Alcock
  • 26McCarthy
  • 19McEveleyBooked at 90mins
  • 3HarrisBooked at 56mins
  • 7FlynnBooked at 54mins
  • 6Basham
  • 8DoyleBooked at 16mins
  • 9Murphy
  • 10ScougallBooked at 77mins
  • 11BaxterSubstituted forCampbell-Ryceat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17McGahey
  • 20Campbell-Ryce
  • 22Reed
  • 23De Girolamo
  • 24Turner
  • 27Kennedy
  • 29Adams

Oldham

  • 1Rachubka
  • 21KusungaBooked at 83mins
  • 4DiengBooked at 50mins
  • 16Wilson
  • 3Mills
  • 14JohnsonSubstituted forPoleonat 80'minutes
  • 8Jones
  • 6Kelly
  • 11Forte
  • 10Philliskirk
  • 19IbehreBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 7Dayton
  • 9Poleon
  • 12Mellor
  • 15Winchester
  • 17Tidser
  • 18Lockwood
  • 38Etheridge
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
19,767

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamOldham
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Oldham Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Oldham Athletic 1.

Paddy McCarthy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dominic Poleon (Oldham Athletic).

Booking

Jay McEveley (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Timothee Dieng (Oldham Athletic) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

Dominic Poleon (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jay McEveley (Sheffield United).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Jabo Ibehre (Oldham Athletic).

Booking

Genséric Kusunga (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Genséric Kusunga (Oldham Athletic).

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic).

Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Dominic Poleon replaces Daniel Johnson.

Attempt missed. Joseph Mills (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United).

Jonathan Forte (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Paul Rachubka.

Attempt blocked. Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic).

Jay McEveley (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Oldham Athletic).

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Chris Basham.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Jay McEveley.

Attempt missed. Daniel Johnson (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Robert Harris (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Oldham Athletic).

Attempt saved. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield United 1, Oldham Athletic 1. Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Jabo Ibehre (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Jamal Campbell-Ryce replaces Jose Baxter.

Foul by Daniel Johnson (Oldham Athletic).

Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Genséric Kusunga (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Jose Baxter.

