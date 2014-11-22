Sheffield United 1-1 Oldham Athletic

Jamal Campbell-Ryce scored his third goal of the season in the 1-1 draw with Oldham

Sheffield United came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Oldham.

A 63rd-minute goal from substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce cancelled out Jonathan Forte's first-half strike.

Forte struck after getting on the end of Daniel Johnson's superb ball into the area, while Campbell-Ryce's equaliser was a low, angled shot through a packed penalty area.

Oldham's Jabo Ibehre was sent off with three minutes remaining after being shown a second yellow card.

Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Sheffield:

Media playback is not supported on this device Nigel Clough: Sheffield United manager on Oldham draw

"It was not good enough today, I'm very disappointed with the way we played.

"It's a good point, when you're 1-0 down at home, to come back and not lose, but too many lads were not quite at it today.

"Oldham were the better team, certainly in the first half. We talked about what a good, settled side they are and they won't be fazed by coming here."

Oldham Athletic manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Manchester:

Media playback is not supported on this device Johnson on Sheffield United v Oldham

"It was a good game, obviously the game was full of swings and turns.

"I think we were quite comfortable. I was pleased with my players.

"What I was disappointed with was a 15 minute spell in the second half where we gave away the ball too much."