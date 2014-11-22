Portsmouth 3-0 Morecambe

League Two
Portsmouth3Morecambe0

Jed Wallace, Portsmouth

Portsmouth recovered from their midweek FA Cup upset against Aldershot to defeat Morecambe in League Two.

Midfielder Jed Wallace, 20, was their hero as he scored twice in the second half to lift his side up to 10th.

Craig Westcarr capitalised on hesitancy to put the hosts into the lead, and Wallace doubled the score with a bullet header before sealing the points when he lashed home Miles Storey's cross.

Morecambe, who slip to 11th in the table, barely threatened.

McLoughlin on Portsmouth v Morecambe

Portsmouth first-team coach Alan McLoughlin speaks to BBC Radio Solent:

"To win 3-0 at home where we have been particularly strong is obviously pleasing and it has been a very tough week. We hoped for a reaction today and we certainly got that; all the players deserve credit.

"So overall very pleased, now we have to build on that. We have to stay focused, keep our feet on the floor and concentrate now and try to improve our away form but we want the home form to keep consistent but we need to have more consistency away from home and that will be the theme of this week's training.

"I think it has proved healthy today that two new players (Bean and Fish) have come in to freshen and liven things up."

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1Jones
  • 27Fish
  • 3WhatmoughBooked at 19mins
  • 16Robinson
  • 34Butler
  • 8Wallace
  • 29Hollands
  • 18BeanBooked at 36minsSubstituted forAtanganaat 90'minutes
  • 14Storey
  • 9Taylor
  • 20Westcarr

Substitutes

  • 6Chorley
  • 11Holmes
  • 15Wynter
  • 17Shorey
  • 22Poke
  • 25Atangana
  • 33Close

Morecambe

  • 30DaviesBooked at 84mins
  • 5HughesBooked at 82mins
  • 6Edwards
  • 2Beeley
  • 22ParrishSubstituted forMcCreadyat 76'minutes
  • 4Kenyon
  • 17Fleming
  • 19Wilson
  • 13GoodallBooked at 46minsSubstituted forRedshawat 62'minutes
  • 11EllisonBooked at 70mins
  • 12MullinSubstituted forDevittat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Devitt
  • 7Redshaw
  • 8Wright
  • 10Williams
  • 20Watson
  • 24McCready
  • 28Lumley
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
14,349

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

Match ends, Portsmouth 3, Morecambe 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 3, Morecambe 0.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Scott Davies.

Attempt saved. Miles Storey (Portsmouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Miles Storey (Portsmouth).

Shaun Beeley (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Nigel Atangana replaces Marcus Bean.

Goal!

Goal! Portsmouth 3, Morecambe 0. Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miles Storey.

Foul by Craig Westcarr (Portsmouth).

Laurence Wilson (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Scott Davies (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Mark Hughes (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.

Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Hughes (Morecambe).

Attempt missed. Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Mark Hughes.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Tom McCready replaces Andy Parrish.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Jamie Devitt replaces Paul Mullin.

Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

Attempt saved. Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.

Paul Robinson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).

Attempt missed. Dan Butler (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Alex Kenyon.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Matt Fish.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Jack Redshaw replaces Alan Goodall.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Alex Kenyon.

Attempt missed. Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Dan Butler.

Foul by Matt Fish (Portsmouth).

Alan Goodall (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Dan Butler.

Goal!

Goal! Portsmouth 2, Morecambe 0. Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Miles Storey.

Attempt missed. Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe18105328161235
2Burton1811252521435
3Luton1810442012834
4Shrewsbury18103529151433
5Southend189451915431
6Plymouth1893621101130
7Bury189362721630
8Newport187742519628
9Exeter187652423127
10Portsmouth187562119226
11Morecambe188281920-126
12Accrington188282629-326
13Cambridge187382923624
14Northampton187382725224
15Stevenage187382626024
16Wimbledon186662325-224
17Mansfield186481521-622
18Cheltenham186481727-1022
19Oxford Utd185581923-420
20York183961722-518
21Dag & Red1853102330-718
22Carlisle1853102334-1118
23Tranmere1826101625-912
24Hartlepool1833121331-1812
View full League Two table

