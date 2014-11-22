Match ends, Portsmouth 3, Morecambe 0.
Portsmouth 3-0 Morecambe
Portsmouth recovered from their midweek FA Cup upset against Aldershot to defeat Morecambe in League Two.
Midfielder Jed Wallace, 20, was their hero as he scored twice in the second half to lift his side up to 10th.
Craig Westcarr capitalised on hesitancy to put the hosts into the lead, and Wallace doubled the score with a bullet header before sealing the points when he lashed home Miles Storey's cross.
Morecambe, who slip to 11th in the table, barely threatened.
Portsmouth first-team coach Alan McLoughlin speaks to BBC Radio Solent:
"To win 3-0 at home where we have been particularly strong is obviously pleasing and it has been a very tough week. We hoped for a reaction today and we certainly got that; all the players deserve credit.
"So overall very pleased, now we have to build on that. We have to stay focused, keep our feet on the floor and concentrate now and try to improve our away form but we want the home form to keep consistent but we need to have more consistency away from home and that will be the theme of this week's training.
"I think it has proved healthy today that two new players (Bean and Fish) have come in to freshen and liven things up."
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 1Jones
- 27Fish
- 3WhatmoughBooked at 19mins
- 16Robinson
- 34Butler
- 8Wallace
- 29Hollands
- 18BeanBooked at 36minsSubstituted forAtanganaat 90'minutes
- 14Storey
- 9Taylor
- 20Westcarr
Substitutes
- 6Chorley
- 11Holmes
- 15Wynter
- 17Shorey
- 22Poke
- 25Atangana
- 33Close
Morecambe
- 30DaviesBooked at 84mins
- 5HughesBooked at 82mins
- 6Edwards
- 2Beeley
- 22ParrishSubstituted forMcCreadyat 76'minutes
- 4Kenyon
- 17Fleming
- 19Wilson
- 13GoodallBooked at 46minsSubstituted forRedshawat 62'minutes
- 11EllisonBooked at 70mins
- 12MullinSubstituted forDevittat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Devitt
- 7Redshaw
- 8Wright
- 10Williams
- 20Watson
- 24McCready
- 28Lumley
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 14,349
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 3, Morecambe 0.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Scott Davies.
Attempt saved. Miles Storey (Portsmouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Miles Storey (Portsmouth).
Shaun Beeley (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Nigel Atangana replaces Marcus Bean.
Goal!
Goal! Portsmouth 3, Morecambe 0. Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miles Storey.
Foul by Craig Westcarr (Portsmouth).
Laurence Wilson (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Scott Davies (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Mark Hughes (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Hughes (Morecambe).
Attempt missed. Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Mark Hughes.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Tom McCready replaces Andy Parrish.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Jamie Devitt replaces Paul Mullin.
Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
Attempt saved. Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
Paul Robinson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).
Attempt missed. Dan Butler (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Alex Kenyon.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Matt Fish.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Jack Redshaw replaces Alan Goodall.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Alex Kenyon.
Attempt missed. Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Dan Butler.
Foul by Matt Fish (Portsmouth).
Alan Goodall (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Dan Butler.
Goal!
Goal! Portsmouth 2, Morecambe 0. Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Miles Storey.
Attempt missed. Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.