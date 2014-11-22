Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Luton Town 0.
Burton Albion 1-0 Luton Town

Burton Albion ended Luton Town's 11-game unbeaten league run with a hard-fought win at the Pirelli Stadium.
Luke Guttridge had the best chance of a quiet first-half but his low driven effort was well saved by Brewers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.
Phil Edwards headed Burton into the lead shortly after half-time from a corner by Matty Palmer.
Hatters defender Luke Wilkinson was sent-off late on for a foul on Palmer as Burton held on for the victory.
Burton move up into the automatic promotion places following their second consecutive win under new manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, while Luton, who suffered their first league defeat since 6 September, drop from first to third.
Luton manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"I thought for the away team we did more than enough to win the game. We didn't due to final ball not always being the best, good defending, and good goalkeeping.
"It was a really good performance. We don't concede from restarts but we did today. Performance-wise, I was pleased with our performance.
"They've won and good luck to them, but they've got more to look at than perhaps we've got to look at."
Line-ups
Burton
- 1McLaughlin
- 2Edwards
- 5Taft
- 3Cansdell-Sherriff
- 14McCroryBooked at 85mins
- 8WeirBooked at 68mins
- 23PalmerSubstituted forBellat 90+5'minutes
- 4Mousinho
- 11MacDonaldSubstituted forSladeat 86'minutes
- 20McGurkSubstituted forMorrisat 73'minutes
- 9Beavon
Substitutes
- 7Bell
- 12Blyth
- 21Morris
- 24Slade
- 25Weale
- 26Doyle-Charles
- 27Harness
Luton
- 1Tyler
- 22Harriman
- 5McNulty
- 30WilkinsonBooked at 90mins
- 12Griffiths
- 20Whalley
- 4Smith
- 26DoyleSubstituted forDruryat 71'minutes
- 11HowellsSubstituted forRuddock Mpanzuat 56'minutes
- 21GuttridgeSubstituted forMillerat 63'minutes
- 9Benson
Substitutes
- 2Franks
- 8Drury
- 13Cullen
- 15Rooney
- 16Justham
- 17Ruddock Mpanzu
- 19Miller
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 4,772
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Luton Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Lee Bell replaces Matthew Palmer.
Dismissal
Luke Wilkinson (Luton Town) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Wilkinson (Luton Town).
Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Taft (Burton Albion).
Ricky Miller (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by John Mousinho.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Damien McCrory.
Attempt blocked. Shaun Whalley (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Benson (Luton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Liam Slade replaces Alexander MacDonald.
Foul by Damien McCrory (Burton Albion).
Steve McNulty (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ricky Miller (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.
Attempt saved. Paul Benson (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Philip Edwards.
John Mousinho (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Whalley (Luton Town).
(Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Benson (Luton Town).
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Philip Edwards.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Bryn Morris replaces Adam McGurk.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Andy Drury replaces Nathan Doyle.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Philip Edwards.
Booking
Robbie Weir (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Robbie Weir (Burton Albion).
Ricky Miller (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam McGurk (Burton Albion).
Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Smith (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Ricky Miller replaces Luke Guttridge.
Attempt missed. Nathan Doyle (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Pelly Ruddock replaces Jake Howells.
Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.