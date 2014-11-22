Burton Albion 1-0 Luton Town

Phil Edwards has scored in both games since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was appointed Burton manager

Burton Albion ended Luton Town's 11-game unbeaten league run with a hard-fought win at the Pirelli Stadium.

Luke Guttridge had the best chance of a quiet first-half but his low driven effort was well saved by Brewers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

Phil Edwards headed Burton into the lead shortly after half-time from a corner by Matty Palmer.

Hatters defender Luke Wilkinson was sent-off late on for a foul on Palmer as Burton held on for the victory.

Burton move up into the automatic promotion places following their second consecutive win under new manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, while Luton, who suffered their first league defeat since 6 September, drop from first to third.

Luton manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I thought for the away team we did more than enough to win the game. We didn't due to final ball not always being the best, good defending, and good goalkeeping.

"It was a really good performance. We don't concede from restarts but we did today. Performance-wise, I was pleased with our performance.

"They've won and good luck to them, but they've got more to look at than perhaps we've got to look at."