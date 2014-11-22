Match ends, Arsenal 1, Manchester United 2.
Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United
- United record first away win under Van Gaal
- Wilshere substituted after suffering ankle injury
- We are defensively naive - Wenger
- United can still do better, claims Van Gaal
Louis van Gaal clinched his first away win as Manchester United manager as a battling display saw off Arsenal and moved his side up to fourth in the Premier League.
After long spells of dominance by the Gunners, Kieran Gibbs turned Antonio Valencia's cross into his own net before Wayne Rooney sealed victory with his side's first shot on target after 85 minutes.
Olivier Giroud came off the bench after three months out injured to pull a goal back for the hosts with a fierce strike in stoppage time, but it came far too late to rescue a point.
While Van Gaal can finally celebrate a victory on the road as United boss at the seventh attempt, Arsenal's defeat leaves them with 17 points from 12 games - their lowest total for 32 years - and a title bid in ruins.
They are already 15 points adrift of leaders Chelsea and this result was hard for their fans to fathom, given how well they started and how shaky the United defence had appeared.
Former United striker Danny Welbeck played a prominent role as Arsenal began at a whirlwind pace, but they could find no way past visiting keeper David De Gea.
The Spain international showed no ill effects from the finger he dislocated last week and his fine save after Jack Wilshere burst through was the first of many important stops.
With the Gunners completely dominant and his defence already ravaged by injuries, the last thing Van Gaal needed at that moment was another problem at the back - yet that was exactly what happened when Luke Shaw was forced off moments after Wilshere's miss.
That left Chris Smalling to marshal a five-man backline containing two rookies in Tyler Blackett and Paddy McNair and two wingers in Valencia and Ashley Young.
Initially, United's latest effort to construct a makeshift defence struggled, and De Gea had to rescue his side again after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain escaped Smalling.
|United's dominance over Arsenal
|Manchester United have lost only one of their last 15 matches against Arsenal in all competitions. The Red Devils have won 11, drawn three of the others.
But, after a clash between Wilshere and Marouane Fellaini - the Arsenal midfielder arguably fortunate not to be sent off for thrusting his head at the Belgian - United began to find their footing.
Fellaini and his central midfield partner Michael Carrick established a foundation in midfield that allowed their side to threaten firstly through Angel Di Maria and then Rooney.
Arsenal were still creating the best chances, however, and that pattern continued after the break until they suffered two setbacks in quick succession.
Firstly Wilshere was forced off after a heavy challenge by McNair, then United took the lead in bizarre circumstances.
Wojciech Szczesny collided with Gibbs as he came out to clear a Young cross and, when Valencia fired the ball back into the danger zone, it span off Gibbs and into the net.
Szczesny could not continue, but Arsenal were missing Wilshere far more as they tried in vain to force an equaliser.
De Gea made a series of good stops but was not called upon to make a truly outstanding save and Arsenal's desperation to find an equaliser meant they left themselves increasingly open at the back.
Rooney ran clear to add a second goal and Di Maria should have scored a third when he raced unchallenged from inside his own, only to chip wide.
In other circumstances, Giroud's sparkling strike in reply would have been one to savour, but instead it offered little consolation on a depressing night for the home fans.
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 1SzczesnySubstituted forMartinezat 59'minutes
- 21Chambers
- 4Mertesacker
- 18Monreal
- 3Gibbs
- 16RamseySubstituted forGiroudat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Arteta
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 10WilshereSubstituted forCazorlaat 55'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 17Sánchez
- 23Welbeck
Substitutes
- 7Rosicky
- 9Podolski
- 12Giroud
- 19Cazorla
- 20Flamini
- 26Martinez
- 39Bellerin
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 33McNair
- 12Smalling
- 42Blackett
- 25A Valencia
- 31Fellaini
- 16Carrick
- 3ShawSubstituted forYoungat 16'minutesSubstituted forFletcherat 89'minutes
- 10Rooney
- 20van PersieSubstituted forWilsonat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7Di María
Substitutes
- 8Mata
- 11Januzaj
- 13Lindegaard
- 18Young
- 21Herrera
- 24Fletcher
- 49Wilson
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 60,074
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Manchester United 2.
Attempt blocked. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Attempt saved. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wayne Rooney.
Booking
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
James Wilson (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 1, Manchester United 2. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mikel Arteta.
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a through ball following a fast break.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Michael Carrick.
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Antonio Valencia (Manchester United).
Offside, Manchester United. Patrick McNair tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.
Foul by Mikel Arteta (Arsenal).
James Wilson (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Darren Fletcher replaces Ashley Young.
Offside, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud tries a through ball, but Danny Welbeck is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 0, Manchester United 2. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María following a fast break.
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wayne Rooney (Manchester United).
Foul by Mikel Arteta (Arsenal).
Ángel Di María (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud replaces Aaron Ramsey.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. James Wilson replaces Robin van Persie.
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Patrick McNair (Manchester United).
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Antonio Valencia.
Attempt missed. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Calum Chambers.
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal).
Michael Carrick (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Welbeck with a headed pass.