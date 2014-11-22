Premier League
Arsenal1Man Utd2

Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United

By Chris Bevan

BBC Sport at Emirates Stadium

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney has now scored 11 Premier League goals against Arsenal - more than any other player

Louis van Gaal clinched his first away win as Manchester United manager as a battling display saw off Arsenal and moved his side up to fourth in the Premier League.

After long spells of dominance by the Gunners, Kieran Gibbs turned Antonio Valencia's cross into his own net before Wayne Rooney sealed victory with his side's first shot on target after 85 minutes.

Olivier Giroud came off the bench after three months out injured to pull a goal back for the hosts with a fierce strike in stoppage time, but it came far too late to rescue a point.

While Van Gaal can finally celebrate a victory on the road as United boss at the seventh attempt, Arsenal's defeat leaves them with 17 points from 12 games - their lowest total for 32 years - and a title bid in ruins.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Game was one-way traffic - Wenger

They are already 15 points adrift of leaders Chelsea and this result was hard for their fans to fathom, given how well they started and how shaky the United defence had appeared.

Former United striker Danny Welbeck played a prominent role as Arsenal began at a whirlwind pace, but they could find no way past visiting keeper David De Gea.

The Spain international showed no ill effects from the finger he dislocated last week and his fine save after Jack Wilshere burst through was the first of many important stops.

With the Gunners completely dominant and his defence already ravaged by injuries, the last thing Van Gaal needed at that moment was another problem at the back - yet that was exactly what happened when Luke Shaw was forced off moments after Wilshere's miss.

That left Chris Smalling to marshal a five-man backline containing two rookies in Tyler Blackett and Paddy McNair and two wingers in Valencia and Ashley Young.

Initially, United's latest effort to construct a makeshift defence struggled, and De Gea had to rescue his side again after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain escaped Smalling.

United's dominance over Arsenal
Manchester United have lost only one of their last 15 matches against Arsenal in all competitions. The Red Devils have won 11, drawn three of the others.

But, after a clash between Wilshere and Marouane Fellaini - the Arsenal midfielder arguably fortunate not to be sent off for thrusting his head at the Belgian - United began to find their footing.

Fellaini and his central midfield partner Michael Carrick established a foundation in midfield that allowed their side to threaten firstly through Angel Di Maria and then Rooney.

Arsenal were still creating the best chances, however, and that pattern continued after the break until they suffered two setbacks in quick succession.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Youngsters can do better - Van Gaal

Firstly Wilshere was forced off after a heavy challenge by McNair, then United took the lead in bizarre circumstances.

Wojciech Szczesny collided with Gibbs as he came out to clear a Young cross and, when Valencia fired the ball back into the danger zone, it span off Gibbs and into the net.

Szczesny could not continue, but Arsenal were missing Wilshere far more as they tried in vain to force an equaliser.

De Gea made a series of good stops but was not called upon to make a truly outstanding save and Arsenal's desperation to find an equaliser meant they left themselves increasingly open at the back.

Rooney ran clear to add a second goal and Di Maria should have scored a third when he raced unchallenged from inside his own, only to chip wide.

In other circumstances, Giroud's sparkling strike in reply would have been one to savour, but instead it offered little consolation on a depressing night for the home fans.

Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud marked his first appearance since August with Arsenal's consolation goal
Jack Wilshere
Jack Wilshere has made 21 appearances for Arsenal and England this season but limped off injured at the Emirates.
Luke Shaw and Callum Chambers
Luke Shaw, left, lasted just 16 minutes before going off injured
Alexis Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez has scored 12 goals in his last 15 matches for Arsenal but could not find a way past David De Gea
David De Gea denies Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Goalkeeper David De Gea was in the Manchester United team despite injuring a finger while on duty for Spain

Line-ups

Arsenal

  • 1SzczesnySubstituted forMartinezat 59'minutes
  • 21Chambers
  • 4Mertesacker
  • 18Monreal
  • 3Gibbs
  • 16RamseySubstituted forGiroudat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Arteta
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 10WilshereSubstituted forCazorlaat 55'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 17Sánchez
  • 23Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 7Rosicky
  • 9Podolski
  • 12Giroud
  • 19Cazorla
  • 20Flamini
  • 26Martinez
  • 39Bellerin

Man Utd

  • 1de Gea
  • 33McNair
  • 12Smalling
  • 42Blackett
  • 25A Valencia
  • 31Fellaini
  • 16Carrick
  • 3ShawSubstituted forYoungat 16'minutesSubstituted forFletcherat 89'minutes
  • 10Rooney
  • 20van PersieSubstituted forWilsonat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7Di María

Substitutes

  • 8Mata
  • 11Januzaj
  • 13Lindegaard
  • 18Young
  • 21Herrera
  • 24Fletcher
  • 49Wilson
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
60,074

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home23
Away12
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Arsenal 1, Manchester United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Manchester United 2.

Attempt blocked. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Attempt saved. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wayne Rooney.

Booking

Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

James Wilson (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Arsenal 1, Manchester United 2. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).

Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a through ball following a fast break.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Michael Carrick.

Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Antonio Valencia (Manchester United).

Offside, Manchester United. Patrick McNair tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.

Foul by Mikel Arteta (Arsenal).

James Wilson (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Darren Fletcher replaces Ashley Young.

Offside, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud tries a through ball, but Danny Welbeck is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Arsenal 0, Manchester United 2. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María following a fast break.

Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wayne Rooney (Manchester United).

Foul by Mikel Arteta (Arsenal).

Ángel Di María (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.

Attempt blocked. Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).

Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Chris Smalling.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud replaces Aaron Ramsey.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. James Wilson replaces Robin van Persie.

Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Patrick McNair (Manchester United).

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Antonio Valencia.

Attempt missed. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Calum Chambers.

Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal).

Michael Carrick (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Welbeck with a headed pass.

As It Stood

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea12102030111932
2Southampton118122351825
3Man City1273224131124
4Man Utd125431915419
5Newcastle125431415-119
6West Ham125342016418
7Swansea125341613318
8Arsenal124532015517
9Everton124532219317
10Stoke124351315-215
11Liverpool114251415-114
12Tottenham114251416-214
13West Brom123451317-413
14Sunderland122731219-713
15Hull112541315-211
16Aston Villa11326516-1111
17Leicester122461118-710
18Burnley12246820-1210
19Crystal Palace112361420-69
20QPR122281123-128
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

