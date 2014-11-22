Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Newcastle United 1-0 Queens Park Rangers
- Newcastle go fifth in Premier League
- Tearful Ryan Taylor goes off injured
- Magpies have conceded just once in five games
- QPR bottom of the table
Newcastle's remarkable reversal in fortunes continued with victory over QPR, a fifth successive win that puts them fifth in the Premier League.
Moussa Sissoko's strike was enough for the Magpies, who were bottom on 22 September.
The France midfielder collected Sammy Ameobi's pass before driving in to send Rangers to the foot of the table.
Newcastle's day was soured by an injury to Ryan Taylor, who was making his first league start in 32 months.
That moment came in the 32nd minute of the match, when the midfielder pulled up, sat on the grass and then hobbled off in tears to a warm round of applause.
Despite initial fears Taylor could have suffered a knee injury similar to the two that kept him sidelined, the 30-year-old tweeted after his scan he had experienced "no major problem".
Before he left the field he looked like the Magpies' most potent weapon having twice tested QPR goalkeeper Robert Green, and his departure appeared to unsettle the home side for a short while.
Newcastle eyes then looked to Ayoze Perez to break the deadlock, with the Spain Under-21 striker having scored three goals in his last three games.
He should have grabbed his fourth when he was played in by Sissoko, only to dwell on his shot too long, allowing the alert Green to block.
Captain Sissoko has arguably been Newcastle's best player this season and he was rewarded for another diligent display when he combined with Ameobi before launching an angled effort beyond the reach of the QPR keeper.
Defeat was the Hoops' seventh on their travels in all competitions this season and sees them slip to the bottom of the pile thanks to Burnley's win at Stoke.
Harry Redknapp's side had four shots on target at St James' Park, but none troubled Newcastle keeper Tim Krul.
Charle Austin - with six goals this season - was given poor service and a tame low strike in the first half was the best he and his team-mates could offer.
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 1Krul
- 22Janmaat
- 6Williamson
- 36Dummett
- 19Haidara
- 4TaylorSubstituted forGouffranat 34'minutes
- 14Colback
- 20CabellaSubstituted forCisséat 68'minutes
- 7SissokoBooked at 58mins
- 28Ameobi
- 17PérezSubstituted forArmstrongat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 8Anita
- 9Cissé
- 11Gouffran
- 15Ferreyra
- 21Elliot
- 32Armstrong
- 34Streete
QPR
- 1Green
- 15OnuohaBooked at 41mins
- 22DunneBooked at 73mins
- 4Caulker
- 13Yun
- 8Barton
- 30Guimaraes CordeiroSubstituted forKranjcarat 61'minutes
- 20HenrySubstituted forHoilettat 82'minutes
- 10Fer
- 25ZamoraBooked at 90mins
- 9Austin
Substitutes
- 3Traore
- 7Phillips
- 12McCarthy
- 14Isla
- 17Mutch
- 19Kranjcar
- 23Hoilett
- Referee:
- Chris Foy
- Attendance:
- 51,915
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home16
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Attempt blocked. Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Austin.
Offside, Newcastle United. Sammy Ameobi tries a through ball, but Yoan Gouffran is caught offside.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joey Barton.
Attempt blocked. Sammy Ameobi (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Papiss Demba Cissé.
Booking
Adam Armstrong (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
Sammy Ameobi (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yun Suk-Young (Queens Park Rangers).
Foul by Adam Armstrong (Newcastle United).
Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko with a through ball.
Booking
Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Adam Armstrong replaces Ayoze Pérez.
Sammy Ameobi (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yun Suk-Young.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Yun Suk-Young.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joey Barton.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Richard Dunne.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Nedum Onuoha.
Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).
Richard Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Junior Hoilett replaces Karl Henry.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Steven Caulker tries a through ball, but Charlie Austin is caught offside.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Yoan Gouffran.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Queens Park Rangers 0. Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United).
Robert Green (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).
Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yoan Gouffran.
Booking
Richard Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt saved. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nedum Onuoha with a cross.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Karl Henry.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Massadio Haidara.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Daryl Janmaat.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Papiss Demba Cissé replaces Rémy Cabella.