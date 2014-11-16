Euro 2016: Belgium game a 'marker' for Wales - Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman's side are top of Euro 2016 qualifying Group B, one point ahead of Israel and three ahead of Belgium

Euro 2016 qualifying: Belgium v Wales Venue: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels Date: Sunday, 16 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT

Wales manager Chris Coleman believes Sunday's Euro 2016 qualifier against Belgium will give his team a better idea of how much they have improved.

Belgium are fourth in Fifa's world rankings - 30 places above the Welsh.

The teams meet in Brussels with the visitors top of Group B with seven points from three games. The hosts are third with four points from two games.

"It's a marker for us to see how far we've come," former Fulham defender Coleman, 44, said.

"We're up against one of the best teams in the world and their record is very impressive."

Belgium have not lost at home for four years, and their last defeat by Wales was in Cardiff 21 years ago.

However, their last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw in Brussels in 2013 with Aaron Ramsey scoring a late equaliser for an under-strength Wales team.

That match was the last qualifying game for Brazil 2014 with the Belgians already through to the World Cup finals, a fact Coleman acknowledges.

"Winning a few games at the end of qualifying campaigns is not the same," he said.

"At the start is when you've got to get your results and you've got to keep it going."

Belgium are favourites to finish top of the group, having reached the World Cup quarter-finals this year and Coleman says the match at the King Baudouin Stadium is Wales' biggest test so far.

"I think my biggest game is yet to come and it will be in this campaign," he said.

"This is a huge game, but we won't qualify if we win and we won't not quality of we lose. We know it's a huge step for us if we get a positive result."