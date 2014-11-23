Premier League
Crystal Palace3Liverpool1

Crystal Palace 3-1 Liverpool

By Saj Chowdhury

Mile Jedinak (centre) celebrates
Palace are unbeaten in their last six league & cup meetings with Liverpool at Selhurst Park

Liverpool endured another miserable trip to Crystal Palace as two late goals gave the south London club their third win of the season.

The Reds, whose title bid last season was damaged by a 3-3 draw at Selhurst Park, took the lead through Rickie Lambert's strike in the second minute.

But Dwight Gayle equalised after Yannick Bolasie's shot came off a post.

Joe Ledley then slotted Palace in front before Mile Jedinak converted a free-kick from 25 yards.

The look on the faces of the Liverpool players after the third goal was reminiscent of that night in May when they threw away a 3-0 goal lead, a result which effectively ended their title hopes.

But while that side were applauded for their heroics of last season, few are eulogising about this current incarnation.

MOTD2 in-depth analysis
Philip Neville: "Because of what Liverpool did last season, I think some people came into this campaign with unrealistic expectations of what they could achieve this time. Rather than under-achieving, their current position is probably a more accurate reflection of this team's level at the moment, especially while Daniel Sturridge is injured."
They have now lost three consecutive league matches and have only won once in five in the league. They are 18 points behind leaders Chelsea, and at the moment Europe, never mind the title, seems to be a distant dream.

Questions will be asked, such as: do Liverpool need to buy a striker in January? Should manager Brendan Rodgers drop Steven Gerrard? And what has happened to the form of Raheem Sterling?

We made our own luck - Warnock

Gerrard was wayward with his shooting and failed to impose any sort of influence in midfield, while Sterling, who appealed for a penalty, appears to have lost the sharpness he displayed at the start of the season.

The match could not have started any better for the Reds when striker Lambert, in for the injured Mario Balotelli, scored his first goal for the club when he controlled a ball from Lallana and finished calmly.

But they held on to the lead for only 16 minutes, when Gayle, who twice scored in that 3-3 draw, tapped in after fierce strike from the exceptional Bolasie cannoned off a post.

Rocky Reds in choppy waters
Liverpool have only had fewer points at this stage of a Premier League campaign on one occasion - 1992-93, when they had 13.The Reds have only managed eight shots on target in their last three league matches.
They have conceded 21 goals in their last 10 league away matches.Liverpool have failed to win in four league games for the first time since September 2012.

The match settled down into a more of a rhythm, with Liverpool having the lion's share of possession and Palace trying to catch them on the counter.

But apart from the goal, the visitors failed to hit the target again. And the only other real chance for the Reds was when Lambert headed over at the far post.

Rodgers takes blame for defeat

Palace were more direct and it paid dividends.

Their second goal resulted from a marvellous piece of skill on the right from Bolasie, who turned two markers before pulling back the ball for Ledley to score.

And Palace completed a splendid win eight minutes from time when Australia midfielder Jedinak curled a superb free-kick beyond the reach of Simon Mignolet.

The win pulls the Eagles out of the bottom three, but no doubt manager Neil Warnock would have been more pleased with the manner in which they managed it.

Rickie Lambert
Rickie Lambert scored his first goal in 13 appearances for Liverpool
Dwight Gayle
Dwight Gayle became the first Crystal Palace player to score four Premier League goals against a single opponent
Joe Ledley
Joe Ledley punished the Reds again after they failed to deal with Yannick Bolasie
Mile Jedinak
Mile Jedinak added the finishing touch from a free-kick after Dwight Gayle was fouled by Martin Skrtel

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

  • 1Speroni
  • 34Kelly
  • 6Dann
  • 27DelaneySubstituted forHangelandat 36'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 2Ward
  • 42PuncheonSubstituted forMcArthurat 76'minutes
  • 15Jedinak
  • 28Ledley
  • 7BolasieSubstituted forBannanat 86'minutes
  • 29Chamakh
  • 16Gayle

Substitutes

  • 4Hangeland
  • 10Campbell
  • 11Zaha
  • 13Hennessey
  • 17Johnson
  • 18McArthur
  • 25Bannan

Liverpool

  • 22Mignolet
  • 19ManquilloBooked at 61mins
  • 37SkrtelBooked at 53mins
  • 6Lovren
  • 2Johnson
  • 20LallanaSubstituted forBoriniat 72'minutes
  • 8Gerrard
  • 24AllenSubstituted forCanat 74'minutes
  • 31Sterling
  • 9Lambert
  • 10Coutinho

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 4K Touré
  • 18Moreno
  • 21Leiva
  • 23Can
  • 29Borini
  • 50Markovic
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
24,862

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home15
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home21
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Liverpool 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Liverpool 1.

Attempt missed. Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.

Attempt blocked. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan.

Foul by Raheem Sterling (Liverpool).

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Fabio Borini (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Skrtel with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Brede Hangeland.

Fabio Borini (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace).

Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Barry Bannan replaces Yannick Bolasie.

Attempt missed. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Brede Hangeland (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brede Hangeland (Crystal Palace).

Goal!

Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Liverpool 1. Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Foul by Martin Skrtel (Liverpool).

Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Liverpool 1. Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie with a cross.

Glen Johnson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace).

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. James McArthur replaces Jason Puncheon.

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace).

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Emre Can replaces Joe Allen.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joe Ledley.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Fabio Borini replaces Adam Lallana.

Attempt missed. Javier Manquillo (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Allen.

Adam Lallana (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace).

Attempt blocked. Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marouane Chamakh.

Simon Mignolet (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace).

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Philippe Coutinho.

Attempt blocked. Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marouane Chamakh.

Booking

Javier Manquillo (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Top Stories

