West Ham's George Moncur makes Colchester United switch

George Moncur has scored three times on loan for Colchester this season

Colchester United have signed West Ham midfielder George Moncur for an undisclosed fee.

The U's are allowed to convert the 21-year-old's loan deal into a permanent move, and he has signed a contract until 2017.

The son of former Hammers midfielder John Moncur, he has featured 20 times for Colchester this season and was set to be on loan until January.

He leaves Upton Park four years after signing his first professional deal.