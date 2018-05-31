BBC Sport - FA Cup: Southport 2-0 Dagenham & Redbridge highlights

Southport 2-0 Dag & Red

Conference Premier side Southport ease into the second round of the FA Cup with victory over League Two strugglers Dagenham & Redbridge.

A tight first-round replay turned in Port's favour before the break when the Daggers had Luke Howell dismissed for raising his arms to Luke George.

John Marsden opened the scoring within five minutes of the restart, and Danny Hattersley's penalty made it 2-0 after he was fouled by Matt Partridge.

Top videos

Video

Southport 2-0 Dag & Red

Video

World Cup moments: Suarez sends England home - 2014

Video

Nobody expected us to be here - Klopp

Video

The most powerful woman in sport

  • From the section News
Audio

Farewell AB de Villiers: Cricket's Golden Boy

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'It's cold, wet and dark and you just want to keep sleeping'

  • From the section Sailing
Video

Forrest Gump, King of the North & our Rolls Royce - Lallana on Reds squad

Top Stories