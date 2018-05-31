Conference Premier side Southport ease into the second round of the FA Cup with victory over League Two strugglers Dagenham & Redbridge.

A tight first-round replay turned in Port's favour before the break when the Daggers had Luke Howell dismissed for raising his arms to Luke George.

John Marsden opened the scoring within five minutes of the restart, and Danny Hattersley's penalty made it 2-0 after he was fouled by Matt Partridge.