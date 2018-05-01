Jordan Chiedozie's spectacular 30-yard strike secures Conference South side Concord Rangers a home replay with Mansfield in the FA Cup first round.

Chiedozie, son of the former Tottenham and Notts County winger John, scored the wonder goal which sealed a 1-1 draw at Field Mill.

His effort came just 51 seconds after Danny Glozier had headed past his own keeper to put Mansfield into the lead.

The two sides now face a first-round replay, with the winners away to Cambridge United in the second round.

