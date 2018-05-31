BBC Sport - FA Cup: Accrington 2-1 Notts County highlights

Accrington 2-1 Notts County

  • From the section FA Cup

Marcus Carver grabs a second-half winner as Accrington Stanley come from behind to earn a shock 2-1 victory over League One promotion hopefuls Notts County in their FA Cup first-round replay.

The League Two side, who are 35 league places below Notts, trailed when Ronan Murray fired in after a half-clearance.

But the hosts, who earned a replay with a dour draw at Meadow Lane, deservedly equalise through Luke Joyce's header and Carver's looped shot earned them a second-round tie at home against Yeovil.

Top Stories