Telford 2-1 Basingstoke Town

AFC Telford beat Basingstoke Town 2-1 in their FA Cup first-round replay to earn a second-round tie at League One leaders Bristol City.

Andy Parry's powerful header put the Conference side ahead, while Tony Gray made it 2-0 from close range.

Great work from Chris Flood set up Louie Soares to close the deficit from inside the six-yard box.

Telford's Michael Grogan was sent off for a second yellow, while Jamie Brown was dismissed for Basingstoke late on.

Top Stories