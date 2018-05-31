BBC Sport - FA Cup: Weston-Super-Mare 1-4 Doncaster highlights

Weston-Super-Mare 1-4 Doncaster

Doncaster Rovers ease their way to a second-round FA Cup tie at Oldham with a convincing victory over Conference South side Weston-Super-Mare.

Curtis Main prodded home Kyle Bennett's shot to put the visitors into the lead.

Theo Robinson turned in a rebound from James Coppinger's shot and the latter made it 3-0 with a spectacular control and volley off his chest.

Richie Wellens slotted in Bennett's through ball for Rovers' fourth before Liam Monelle's late consolation strike.

Available to UK users only.

