Forward Ryan Flynn grabs a double to put Sheffield United into the second round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Crewe.

Crewe's Callum Saunders should have scored only for Mark Howard to produce a fine save, and Flynn punished them soon after with a scrambled finish.

Brad Inman hit the post for the Alex before the break in a match in which they struggled to impose themselves.

Flynn sealed the victory with a quality strike after a Louis Reed through-ball.

Available to UK users only.