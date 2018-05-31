Shrewsbury will travel to Preston in the second round of the FA Cup after Liam Lawrence's second-half goal gives his side a narrow victory over Walsall.

Walsall's Mathieu Manset put an eight-yard header wide, before James Collins and Lawrence went close for Shrewsbury.

Lawrence's fine finish from the edge of the box from Bobby Grant's pass put the hosts ahead after the break.

Adam Chambers was sent off for Walsall with eight minutes remaining for lunging at Nat Knight-Percival.

