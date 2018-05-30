BBC Sport - FA Cup: Rochdale 2-1 Northampton highlights

Rochdale 2-1 Northampton

Rochdale produce a superb comeback as they score twice in the last five minutes to beat Northampton 2-1 and secure their place in the FA Cup second round.

Ivan Toney's glancing header from Darren Carter's free-kick put the visitors into a fourth-minute lead.

Reuben Noble-Lazarus's smart finish into the top corner levelled, before Olly Lancashire met Michael Rose's cross for a last-minute winner.

Dale face the winner of Wednesday's Aldershot v Portsmouth replay.

