BBC Sport - FA Cup: AFC Wimbledon 3-1 York City highlights

Wimbledon 3-1 York City

AFC Wimbledon come from behind to book a place in the FA Cup second round thanks to a late brace from Matt Tubbs.

York took a fifth-minute lead through Wes Fletcher's glorious 30-yard volley and held the Dons until the break.

Jack Smith scored the equaliser with a well-directed drive after an Adebayo Akinfenwa knockdown, before striker Tubbs won the game.

Akinfenwa teed up Tubbs for his first and Tubbs made it 3-1 on the counter-attack after York keeper Michael Ingham came up for a corner.

