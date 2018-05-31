BBC Sport - FA Cup: AFC Wimbledon 3-1 York City highlights
Wimbledon 3-1 York City
- From the section Football
AFC Wimbledon come from behind to book a place in the FA Cup second round thanks to a late brace from Matt Tubbs.
York took a fifth-minute lead through Wes Fletcher's glorious 30-yard volley and held the Dons until the break.
Jack Smith scored the equaliser with a well-directed drive after an Adebayo Akinfenwa knockdown, before striker Tubbs won the game.
Akinfenwa teed up Tubbs for his first and Tubbs made it 3-1 on the counter-attack after York keeper Michael Ingham came up for a corner.
Available to UK users only