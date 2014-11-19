Gateshead sign Valentin Gjokaj and release James Brown

Valentin Gjokaj was one of five players released by Derby in May

Gateshead have signed defender Valentin Gjokaj, who was released by Derby County in May, while striker James Brown has departed by mutual consent.

Albania under-21 international Gjokaj made six first team appearances for the Rams, and also spent time on loan at Carlisle and Barnet.

The 21-year-old has joined Conference club Gateshead on non-contract terms.

Brown, 27, played nine games for the Tynesiders this season, only three of which were starts, without scoring.

Injuries limited the former Hartlepool striker to 70 league appearances at Gateshead, scoring nine goals.