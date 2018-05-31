Watch a selection of the best goals from the midweek FA Cup first round replays and rearranged fixtures.

Our selection includes a stunning strike from Concord Rangers' Jordan Chiedozie, Wes Fletcher's glorious long-range volley for York City and Liam Lawrence's winner for Shrewsbury.

The second round will be played over the weekend of 5, 6 and 7 December with the teams from the top two tiers joining in January.