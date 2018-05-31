Midfielder Mark Molesley forces the ball over the line following a goalmouth scramble to give Aldershot a 1-0 lead over Portsmouth in their FA Cup 1st round replay.

The Conference Premier side scored following a corner that the 2008 FA Cup winners could not clear from their box.

They went on to win 1-0 and set up a home tie in the second round against League One side Rochdale.

Available to UK users only.