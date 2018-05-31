Conference Premier side Aldershot knock 2008 FA Cup winners Portsmouth out of the competition with a 1-0 win in their first-round replay at the Recreation Ground.

Mark Molesley scored the game's only goal when he forced the ball home following a goalmouth scramble with just 10 minutes remaining.

Portsmouth could not muster a reply so the Shots will face League One side Rochdale at home in round two.

