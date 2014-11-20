Dexter Blackstock: Nottingham Forest man rejects Sheffield United

Blackstock's only Nottingham Forest appearance of 2014 was as a late substitute in the League Cup defeat against Tottenham in September

Nottingham Forest striker Dexter Blackstock has turned down a loan move to League One side Sheffield United.

The 28-year-old has only played one game this season after a missing most of last term with a knee injury.

But manager Stuart Pearce said that Blackstock is still part of his plans and expects him to go out on loan.

"He had an option to go but didn't feel it was right. If something does come up then it might be the way forward," Pearce told BBC Radio Nottingham.

Blackstock has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons and suffered a serious knee injury while on loan at Leeds United last term.

His only appearance of 2014 came against Tottenham as a substitute in the League Cup in September and Pearce said Blackstock needs game time and match sharpness.

"I don't think the squad is beefy enough to enable him to go for the long term," Pearce said. "The idea from the offset is probably for a month and see how it goes from there.

"It is key for him to get first-team games at a level that is a good standard. He is playing well for the Under-21s but we need him to go up to a more demanding standard."