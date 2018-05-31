BBC Sport - FA Cup: Maidstone United 2-1 Stevenage highlights

Maidstone 2-1 Stevenage

Frannie Collin's late header puts seventh-tier Maidstone United through to the second round of the FA Cup at the expense of League Two Stevenage.

Collin rose to meet Ben Greenhalgh's cross to book the Isthmian Premier Division side a meeting with Wrexham.

He had earlier put Maidstone ahead from a rebound, only for Darius Charles to volley an equaliser for Stevenage.

But Collin had the last word, sending Maidstone to round two for the first time since they reformed in 1992.

Top Stories