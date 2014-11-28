League One
Sheff Utd1Notts County1

Sheffield United 1-1 Notts County

Notts County celebrate
Defender Mike Edwards rejoined Notts from Carlisle in August

Sheffield United and Notts County shared the spoils at Bramall Lane.

Mike Edwards opened the scoring with his first goal since returning to the Notts in the summer, heading home Gary Jones' corner at the back post.

The hosts stepped up a gear after the break and Roy Carroll saved from Jamie Murphy and also denied Chris Basham.

After Stephen McLaughlin missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0 from close range, Murphy headed in a Robert Harris cross to earn the hosts a point.

The draw for Sheffield United moves them four points behind second-placed Swindon, but they are now eight points behind leaders Bristol City who won 3-0 at Peterborough.

Notts, who preserved their unbeaten away league record, remain a point behind the Blades in sixth and three clear of seventh-placed Rochdale.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

  • 1Howard
  • 6Basham
  • 26McCarthy
  • 19McEveley
  • 3Harris
  • 20Campbell-Ryce
  • 11BaxterSubstituted forReedat 86'minutes
  • 8DoyleSubstituted forFlynnat 70'minutes
  • 9Murphy
  • 10Scougall
  • 21HigdonSubstituted forMcNultyat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Flynn
  • 12McNulty
  • 17McGahey
  • 22Reed
  • 24Turner
  • 29Adams
  • 33Wallace

Notts County

  • 1Carroll
  • 2Dumbuya
  • 28EdwardsBooked at 37mins
  • 6Hollis
  • 33CranstonSubstituted forThompsonat 67'minutes
  • 36PetrassoSubstituted forMurrayat 62'minutes
  • 13Jones
  • 16NobleBooked at 60mins
  • 32McLaughlin
  • 11ThompsonSubstituted forHallat 80'minutes
  • 12Cassidy

Substitutes

  • 4Smith
  • 10Murray
  • 15Thompson
  • 23Speiss
  • 25Traore
  • 34Laing
  • 37Hall
Referee:
Robert Madley
Attendance:
19,385

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamNotts County
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home19
Away7
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Notts County 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Notts County 1.

Attempt saved. Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Paddy McCarthy (Sheffield United).

Ronan Murray (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Noble (Notts County).

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Louis Reed replaces Jose Baxter.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Stephen McLaughlin (Notts County).

Foul by Jay McEveley (Sheffield United).

Haydn Hollis (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Michael Edwards.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Ryan Hall replaces Garry Thompson.

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen McLaughlin (Notts County).

Attempt saved. Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United).

Michael Edwards (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield United 1, Notts County 1. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Harris.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Jay McEveley.

Attempt blocked. Stephen McLaughlin (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen McLaughlin (Notts County).

Attempt missed. Liam Noble (Notts County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Marc McNulty replaces Michael Higdon.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Ryan Flynn replaces Michael Doyle.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Paddy McCarthy.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Curtis Thompson replaces Jordan Cranston because of an injury.

Foul by Michael Higdon (Sheffield United).

Liam Noble (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jordan Cranston.

Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ronan Murray (Notts County).

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Ronan Murray replaces Michael Petrasso.

Booking

Liam Noble (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City19116236191739
2Swindon18105335201535
3Preston18104430191134
4MK Dons1694332181431
5Sheff Utd189452521431
6Notts County188642517830
7Rochdale1883732211127
8Oldham186932520527
9Peterborough198382624227
10Fleetwood187471917225
11Chesterfield186662525024
12Bradford186572324-123
13Barnsley176472728-122
14Walsall185761516-122
15Port Vale186482325-222
16Doncaster166371723-621
17Crawley185671828-1021
18Coventry185582128-720
19Leyton Orient184772326-319
20Gillingham184681825-718
21Colchester184592428-417
22Yeovil184591428-1417
23Scunthorpe174492132-1116
24Crewe1843111436-2215
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story