Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Notts County 1.
Sheffield United 1-1 Notts County
-
- From the section Football
Sheffield United and Notts County shared the spoils at Bramall Lane.
Mike Edwards opened the scoring with his first goal since returning to the Notts in the summer, heading home Gary Jones' corner at the back post.
The hosts stepped up a gear after the break and Roy Carroll saved from Jamie Murphy and also denied Chris Basham.
After Stephen McLaughlin missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0 from close range, Murphy headed in a Robert Harris cross to earn the hosts a point.
The draw for Sheffield United moves them four points behind second-placed Swindon, but they are now eight points behind leaders Bristol City who won 3-0 at Peterborough.
Notts, who preserved their unbeaten away league record, remain a point behind the Blades in sixth and three clear of seventh-placed Rochdale.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Howard
- 6Basham
- 26McCarthy
- 19McEveley
- 3Harris
- 20Campbell-Ryce
- 11BaxterSubstituted forReedat 86'minutes
- 8DoyleSubstituted forFlynnat 70'minutes
- 9Murphy
- 10Scougall
- 21HigdonSubstituted forMcNultyat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Flynn
- 12McNulty
- 17McGahey
- 22Reed
- 24Turner
- 29Adams
- 33Wallace
Notts County
- 1Carroll
- 2Dumbuya
- 28EdwardsBooked at 37mins
- 6Hollis
- 33CranstonSubstituted forThompsonat 67'minutes
- 36PetrassoSubstituted forMurrayat 62'minutes
- 13Jones
- 16NobleBooked at 60mins
- 32McLaughlin
- 11ThompsonSubstituted forHallat 80'minutes
- 12Cassidy
Substitutes
- 4Smith
- 10Murray
- 15Thompson
- 23Speiss
- 25Traore
- 34Laing
- 37Hall
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 19,385
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Notts County 1.
Attempt saved. Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Paddy McCarthy (Sheffield United).
Ronan Murray (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Noble (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Louis Reed replaces Jose Baxter.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stephen McLaughlin (Notts County).
Foul by Jay McEveley (Sheffield United).
Haydn Hollis (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Michael Edwards.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Ryan Hall replaces Garry Thompson.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen McLaughlin (Notts County).
Attempt saved. Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United).
Michael Edwards (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Notts County 1. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Harris.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Jay McEveley.
Attempt blocked. Stephen McLaughlin (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen McLaughlin (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Liam Noble (Notts County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Marc McNulty replaces Michael Higdon.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ryan Flynn replaces Michael Doyle.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Paddy McCarthy.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Curtis Thompson replaces Jordan Cranston because of an injury.
Foul by Michael Higdon (Sheffield United).
Liam Noble (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jordan Cranston.
Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ronan Murray (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Ronan Murray replaces Michael Petrasso.
Booking
Liam Noble (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.