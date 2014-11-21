Matej Vydra: Watford striker 'woke up' after West Brom loan

Matej Vydra helped take Watford to the Championship play-off final in 2013

Watford striker Matej Vydra has said his spell in the Premier League with West Brom was a wake up call.

The 22-year-old, on loan at Watford from Udinese, returned to Vicarage Road this season after making just seven starts for the Baggies last term.

"I saw the quality of people like David Silva and Eden Hazard," Vydra told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"I didn't play much but I saw the quality of other people and I said 'wake up, you need to train more.'"

Vydra scored 22 goals for the Hornets during a spell in the 2012-13 season and was picked up on loan by West Brom in the subsequent campaign.

The Czech Republic international scored three Premier League goals, but made 16 of his 23 appearances as a substitute.

His return to the Hornets has, so far been, successful, finding the net seven times in 19 games, and now he is focused on returning to the top flight.

Matej Vydra's one-year spell with West Brom produced three goals

"I want to play there with Watford. This season is important for me and Watford," he said.

"We have to win the Championship and go there together.

"I don't want to say I am a Premier League player - but I think I can play there.

"Watford is the best team for me and I want to be there with them."