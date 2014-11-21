BBC Sport - Football Focus: Adil Ray's Premier League Predictions

'Mr Khan' predicts Rooney dramatics

BBC Sport's Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against Citizen Khan actor Adil Ray for this weekend's Premier League predictions.

Ray is an Aston Villa fan, who is not enjoying their current struggles and predicts they will be beaten by Southampton on Monday.

He also believes there will be lots of goal in the big fixture of the weekend - Arsenal v Manchester United, with a little help from Wayne Rooney.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday 22 November, 11.30 GMT on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.

