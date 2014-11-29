Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Cambridge United 2.
AFC Wimbledon 1-2 Cambridge United
Cambridge United came from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon and claim their first away win in four matches.
The Dons went ahead when loanee Matt Tubbs latched onto a long ball to round the goalkeeper after only 19 seconds.
That goal was cancelled out by Kwesi Appiah, whose sublime curling effort from the edge of the box found the net.
Adebayo Akinfenwa missed a glorious chance for the Dons, but it was Liam Hughes's goal in the 58th minute that wrapped up the points for the U's.
AFC Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley told BBC London 94.9:
"We lost our way in the last 20 minutes and we didn't manage the fact that we were behind well enough.
"When we went behind we lost our way, we lost our shape and we lost our discipline.
"Letting them back in to the game was poor, we weren't dominant enough but in the end it was a tight game which could have gone either way."
Line-ups
Wimbledon
- 20Shea
- 2Fuller
- 6Bennett
- 27Barrett
- 3SmithSubstituted forKennedyat 61'minutes
- 31SutherlandSubstituted forFrancombat 65'minutes
- 4BulmanBooked at 85mins
- 8Moore
- 11RiggSubstituted forAzeezat 66'minutes
- 9Tubbs
- 10Akinfenwa
Substitutes
- 7Francomb
- 14Azeez
- 17Kennedy
- 18Nicholson
- 23Oakley
- 26McDonnell
- 33Goodman
Cambridge
- 1Dunn
- 2Tait
- 18Nelson
- 4Coulson
- 3Taylor
- 21Appiah
- 8Champion
- 17Hughes
- 31KaikaiSubstituted forBlairat 64'minutes
- 40ChiedozieSubstituted forChadwickat 63'minutes
- 32BirdSubstituted forSimpsonat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Cunnington
- 13Norris
- 15Simpson
- 22Chadwick
- 23Blair
- 25Atkinson
- 33Naylor
- Referee:
- Michael Bull
- Attendance:
- 4,306
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Cambridge United 2.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Barry Fuller.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).
Tom Champion (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Bennett (AFC Wimbledon).
Robbie Simpson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).
Robbie Simpson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Luke Chadwick.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Tom Champion.
Foul by Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon).
Robbie Simpson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon).
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Robbie Simpson replaces Ryan Bird.
Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kwesi Appiah (Cambridge United).
Adam Barrett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kwesi Appiah (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Alan Bennett (AFC Wimbledon) header from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Nelson (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Matty Blair (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Adebayo Azeez replaces Sean Rigg.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. George Francomb replaces Frankie Sutherland.
Attempt missed. Michael Nelson (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Matty Blair replaces Sullay Kaikai.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Luke Chadwick replaces Jordan Chiedozie.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).
Kwesi Appiah (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Callum Kennedy replaces Jack Smith because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 1, Cambridge United 2. Liam Hughes (Cambridge United) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Sullay Kaikai.
Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Frankie Sutherland (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United).
Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).
Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Frankie Sutherland.
Second Half
Second Half begins AFC Wimbledon 1, Cambridge United 1.