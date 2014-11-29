AFC Wimbledon 1-2 Cambridge United

Cambridge United came from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon and claim their first away win in four matches.

The Dons went ahead when loanee Matt Tubbs latched onto a long ball to round the goalkeeper after only 19 seconds.

That goal was cancelled out by Kwesi Appiah, whose sublime curling effort from the edge of the box found the net.

Adebayo Akinfenwa missed a glorious chance for the Dons, but it was Liam Hughes's goal in the 58th minute that wrapped up the points for the U's.

AFC Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley told BBC London 94.9:

Media playback is not supported on this device Ardley on Wimbledon v Cambridge

"We lost our way in the last 20 minutes and we didn't manage the fact that we were behind well enough.

"When we went behind we lost our way, we lost our shape and we lost our discipline.

"Letting them back in to the game was poor, we weren't dominant enough but in the end it was a tight game which could have gone either way."