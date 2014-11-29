Spartans FC 2-1 Greenock Morton

From the section

Jack Beesley's late strike secured a shock win for Spartans against 10-man Greenock Morton in the Scottish Cup.

Scottish League One Morton took the lead midway through the first half when Andrew Barrowman tucked home.

Willie Bremner's low, drilled finish drew the hosts level before Morton's Stefan McCluskey was sent off for receiving a second yellow card.

And the Lowland League outfit sealed progress to the fifth round when Beesley pounced on Jack Beacher's pass.