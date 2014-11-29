Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Spartans FC 2-1 Greenock Morton

Jack Beesley's late strike secured a shock win for Spartans against 10-man Greenock Morton in the Scottish Cup.

Scottish League One Morton took the lead midway through the first half when Andrew Barrowman tucked home.

Willie Bremner's low, drilled finish drew the hosts level before Morton's Stefan McCluskey was sent off for receiving a second yellow card.

And the Lowland League outfit sealed progress to the fifth round when Beesley pounced on Jack Beacher's pass.

Line-ups

Spartans FC

  • 1Swain
  • 2Nixon
  • 5MacKinnonBooked at 38mins
  • 3BruceSubstituted forBrownat 44'minutes
  • 4Cennerazzo
  • 7Beesley
  • 8GrantBooked at 53minsSubstituted forDouglasat 79'minutes
  • 6Stevenson
  • 11Motion
  • 9Bremner
  • 10McLeodSubstituted forBeacherat 85'minutesBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 12Douglas
  • 14Beacher
  • 15Brown
  • 16Thomson
  • 17Stewart
  • 18Henretty
  • 20Jackson

Morton

  • 1McGowan
  • 2Kilday
  • 5Crighton
  • 6Milojevic Bjekovic
  • 3LamieBooked at 10mins
  • 7McCluskeySubstituted forAllanat 86'minutes
  • 4O'WareBooked at 89mins
  • 8McKee
  • 11RussellSubstituted forOrrat 79'minutes
  • 10McCluskeyBooked at 82mins
  • 9Barrowman

Substitutes

  • 12Allan
  • 14Miller
  • 15Orr
  • 16Crawford
  • 17McNeil
  • 20Gaston
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
1,288

Match Stats

Home TeamSpartans FCAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away10
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Spartans FC 2, Morton 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Spartans FC 2, Morton 1.

Goal!

Goal! Spartans FC 2, Morton 1. Jack Beesley (Spartans FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Beacher.

Booking

Thomas O'Ware (Morton) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jack Beacher (Spartans FC) is shown the yellow card.

Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Beacher (Spartans FC).

Attempt blocked. Thomas Orr (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Gary Cennerazzo.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Jordan Allan replaces Jamie McCluskey.

Substitution

Substitution, Spartans FC. Jack Beacher replaces Keith McLeod.

Attempt saved. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Stefan McCluskey (Morton).

Attempt missed. Errol Douglas (Spartans FC) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Spartans FC. Errol Douglas replaces John Grant.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Thomas Orr replaces Mark Russell.

Attempt missed. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Spartans FC. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Goal!

Goal! Spartans FC 1, Morton 1. Willie Bremner (Spartans FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Corner, Spartans FC. Conceded by James McGowan.

Corner, Spartans FC. Conceded by Stefan Milojevic.

Attempt blocked. Willie Bremner (Spartans FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Mark Russell (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Grant (Spartans FC).

Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by John Grant (Spartans FC).

Foul by Joe McKee (Morton).

Jack Beesley (Spartans FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Motion (Spartans FC).

Foul by Joe McKee (Morton).

Jack Beesley (Spartans FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Willie Bremner (Spartans FC) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Hand ball by Stefan McCluskey (Morton).

Attempt blocked. Ricki Lamie (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Brown.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Gary Cennerazzo.

Booking

John Grant (Spartans FC) is shown the yellow card.

Jamie McCluskey (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

