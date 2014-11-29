Alloa Athletic 1-2 Hibernian

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights - Alloa 1-2 Hibernian

Hibernian came from behind against Championship rivals Alloa to reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Hibs keeper Mark Oxley allowed a speculative shot from Daryll Meggatt to slip through his grasp on 15 minutes.

But Liam Craig curled in a free-kick to level and David Gray headed the visitors in front before the interval.

The visitors faded after a bright first half and were hanging on after Dominique Malonga's late red card for an off-the-ball incident.

Alloa beat Hibs 2-1 on league duty in late August but Alan Stubbs' men have improved since then, saving their best form for the road.

The Edinburgh side scored six at Dumbarton last week and popped first-time passes around with confidence on the artificial surface, with the hosts forced to defend deep in their own territory.

Jason Cummings sent a first-time strike wide, while Malonga and Lewis Stevenson lifted shots narrowly over the top as Hibs dictated play.

However, Alloa found themselves in front after a glaring error from Oxley, who should have made a routine save as Meggatt let fly from 25-yards.

The Wasps then had a great chance to double their lead when Mark Cawley was allowed to break clear through the middle but the home midfielder skewed his shot wide with just Oxley to beat.

Moments later, Gray clattered a header against the back post as the visitors rediscovered their poise.

Hibernian were beaten Scottish Cup finalists in 2012 and 2013

The game was all-square when Cawley was penalised for stopping a Scott Robertson shot with his hands on the edge of the penalty area and Craig found the bottom corner with a precise free-kick.

Full-backs Stevenson and Gray were prominent in attack for Hibs and it was the latter who found the net next when he rose at the back post to meet Scott Allan's cross and looped a header over keeper Craig McDowall.

Hibs defender Paul Hanlon volleyed straight at McDowall soon after and the first half closed with a header from the same player deflected just wide.

The impressive Allan was doing his best to drive his team on with a sequence of strong runs from midfield but Hibs found openings harder to come by after the interval.

Alloa continued to defend in numbers but had a glimpse of goal when Ryan McCord sliced a shot off-target and Oxley's less than convincing handling from corners must have been a source of hope for home fans.

Hibs introduced the youthful attacking trio of Alex Harris, Sam Stanton and Matthew Kennedy but the changes failed to make any impact, with Alloa beginning to look the more dangerous side.

And the hosts had an advantage in personnel for the last few minutes as Malonga was dismissed following an altercation with Ben Gordon but they failed to test Oxley.