Saturday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Chief executive Peter Lawwell insists Celtic would be the "biggest club in the world" if they played in "a media environment with the value of the English Premier League". (Various)

And Lawwell believes a radical restructuring of European football is closer to happening than ever before. (Various)

Lawwell also made it clear that Celtic would not support any proposed league reconstruction should rivals Rangers fail to win promotion to the top flight. (Various)

Striker Kenny Miller says it is ridiculous to suggest Rangers' Championship title hopes rest on today's visit to league leaders Hearts. (Daily Record)

And Hearts manager Robbie Nielson is sure his unbeaten side can handle the occasion as they bid to open up a nine-point lead. (Various)

Ross County captain Richie Brittain has again postponed a foot operation as he bids to help steer the Staggies off bottom spot in the Premiership. (Daily Record)

Manager Ronny Deila is confident Celtic could afford to buy on-loan striker John Guidetti from Manchester City in January. (Various)

And Celtic will hold talks with the Swedish forward's agent next week as they aim to negotiate a permanent deal for the 22-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Derry City striker Michael Duffy, 20, will go on trial at Celtic next week. (Daily Record)

Motherwell skipper Keith Lasley is urging the club to take their time picking a new manager to help ensure they get the right man for the job. (Daily Record)

Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald has been seeking advice on coaching and training methods from Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend. (Various)

Inverness midfielder Marley Watkins was "shaken up" after writing his car off when avoiding a deer but says he is fine to play in today's home game against Motherwell. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland number eight Johnnie Beattie says head coach Vern Cotter is "just a good old fashioned bloke who is a good rugby coach". (Herald)

Richie Ramsay is looking forward to playing his third round of the World Tour Championship alongside world number one Rory McIlroy. (Herald)