Southampton 0-3 Manchester City

Manchester City moved above opponents Southampton into second place as three second-half goals cut Chelsea's Premier League lead to six points.

Sergio Aguero, in his 100th top-flight game, pulled the ball back for Yaya Toure to drill in a low strike.

City played the final 16 minutes with 10 men after Eliaquim Mangala saw red.

But Frank Lampard's strike and a close-range finish from Gael Clichy saw City clinch their third straight win as Saints suffered a first home defeat.

Ronald Koeman's side, who had not lost in their last six matches, never looked like extending that unbeaten run against the defending champions.

City produced a professional display, restricting Southampton to few clear-cut opportunities and clinically taking their own, to take advantage of Chelsea's goalless draw at Sunderland on Saturday.

When the Premier League fixture list was released in the summer, few would have glanced at this match and marked it down as one between two teams potentially competing for Champions League qualification.

After a summer of upheaval, Koeman has rebuilt the south coast side on a strong foundation of defensive stability, with the Saints having conceded just six goals in their previous 12 top-flight matches.

But, after French holding midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin's injury forced a defensive reshuffle at half-time, they were picked apart by the visitors.

City striker Sergio Aguero, whose midweek hat-trick against Bayern Munich took him to 17 goals for this season, was expected to be the biggest threat to the home defence.

The Argentine did not add to his tally, instead turning provider for both Toure and Clichy, who poked in at the end for his first Blues goal.

However, Aguero should have been given the opportunity from the penalty spot on 10 minutes. The City talisman was scythed down by home skipper Jose Fonte's lunging tackle, but looked up to see referee Mike Jones showing a yellow card after the official decided he had dived.

But in the end, that controversial decision did not matter.

Many observers warned that Southampton's credentials would be tested in a difficult run against City, Arsenal and Manchester United - and in this game they looked short of the quality needed to break into the top four.

Koeman's men grew in confidence after a nervous start and could have opened the scoring when Steven Davis's low shot forced Joe Hart into a superb save low down to his right.

Speculative shots from Toby Alderweireld and Dusan Tadic flew past Joe Hart's right-hand post shortly after the restart, but once Toure scored his fifth goal of the season there appeared to be little way back for Saints.

And so it proved - despite Mangala, who was booked in the first-half for a cynical tackle on Tadic, seeing red after clipping home substitute Shane Long.

Eliaquim Mangala
City defender Eliaquim Mangala has found life difficult in the Premier League since a £32m summer move from Porto
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard powered in his 174th Premier League goal, leaving him one behind fourth-placed Thierry Henry in the list of all-time top-flight scorers
Gael Clichy
Gael Clichy scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester City - in his 86th appearance. He hit one in 187 appearances for previous club Arsenal
Southampton v Manchester City: Manuel Pellegrini
Manuel Pellegrini was given a warning by referee Mike Jones in a frustrating first half for Manchester City

Line-ups

Southampton

  • 23Forster
  • 2Clyne
  • 6José Fonte
  • 17Alderweireld
  • 21Bertrand
  • 8DavisSubstituted forMayukaat 82'minutes
  • 12WanyamaBooked at 7mins
  • 4SchneiderlinSubstituted forYoshidaat 45'minutes
  • 11Tadic
  • 19Pellè
  • 10ManéSubstituted forLongat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davis
  • 3Yoshida
  • 5Gardos
  • 7Long
  • 24Mayuka
  • 28Reed
  • 33Targett

Man City

  • 1Hart
  • 5Zabaleta
  • 4KompanyBooked at 81mins
  • 20MangalaBooked at 74mins
  • 22Clichy
  • 15NavasSubstituted forDemichelisat 76'minutes
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 42Y Touré
  • 8NasriSubstituted forLampardat 65'minutes
  • 35JoveticSubstituted forMilnerat 55'minutes
  • 16AgüeroBooked at 9mins

Substitutes

  • 3Sagna
  • 6Reges
  • 7Milner
  • 13Caballero
  • 18Lampard
  • 26Demichelis
  • 78Pozo
Referee:
Mike Jones
Attendance:
30,919

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Southampton 0, Manchester City 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southampton 0, Manchester City 3.

Offside, Southampton. Ryan Bertrand tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.

Offside, Southampton. Shane Long tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.

Offside, Southampton. Toby Alderweireld tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Toby Alderweireld (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Wanyama.

Foul by James Milner (Manchester City).

Jose Fonte (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Vincent Kompany went off injured after Manchester City had used all subs.

Delay in match Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Southampton 0, Manchester City 3. Gaël Clichy (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sergio Agüero following a fast break.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Fernandinho.

Attempt saved. Victor Wanyama (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld.

Attempt saved. Victor Wanyama (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emmanuel Mayuka.

Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gaël Clichy with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Victor Wanyama (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Milner.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Emmanuel Mayuka replaces Steven Davis.

Booking

Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Vincent Kompany (Manchester City).

Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Southampton 0, Manchester City 2. Frank Lampard (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Milner following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Toby Alderweireld (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Graziano Pellè.

Attempt missed. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Agüero following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Martín Demichelis replaces Jesús Navas.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City) for a bad foul.

Foul by Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City).

Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jesús Navas (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.

Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Gaël Clichy (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Southampton).

Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Vincent Kompany with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jose Fonte.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Sadio Mané.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Frank Lampard replaces Samir Nasri.

Attempt missed. James Milner (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.

Top Stories

