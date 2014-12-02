Match ends, Chester FC 2, AFC Telford United 0.
Chester 2-0 AFC Telford United
-
- From the section Conference
Chester needed two second-half goals to see off the Conference's bottom club AFC Telford United.
Home skipper Matty Brown's thumping close-range header from Sean McConville's right-wing corner set the hosts on their way on 52 minutes.
McConville was then involved again when Telford keeper Freddy Hall's attempted clearance cannoned in off defender Andy Parry for an own goal on 76 minutes.
Chester's eighth home game without defeat lifts them three places to 13th.
|Remembering Harry McNally
|Tuesday night's game was marked by Chester to commemorate the forthcoming 10th anniversary of the passing of legendary former manager Harry McNally.
|He led the club to promotion to the third tier of English football for only the second time in their history in April 1986, then kept them there - despite the inconvenience of a two-year exile in Macclesfield - for the next six seasons
But Telford's 15th league defeat in 23 league games this season leaves them nine points adrift of safety at the halfway mark.
In a meeting of two teams who both started as if they had this Sunday's FA Cup second round on their minds (Chester are at Barnsley and Telford go to Bristol City), the home side did at least conjure up a few close first-half shaves.
Craig Mahon's low shot flew just past the post, McConville had a penalty shout for handball turned down after a blocked volley and it needed a smart save by Hall to deny Rhys Oates.
But once Brown had found the way past Bermudan keeper Hall, who started the season at Chester, there was no looking back - and Steve Burr's men could have won by more.
Chester assistant manager Jon McCarthy told BBC Radio Merseyside:
"We know them at Telford and we've got every respect for the job they've done, but we've gone out and done a thoroughly professional job.
"We're still evolving as a team and, although we made a few little basic errors in the middle of the park, overall we're pleased with that performance.
"The pressure was on us to keep that run going at home, but to keep a clean sheet and make as many chances as we did was very satisfying."
Telford manager Liam Watson told BBC Radio Shropshire:
"If you make as many mistakes as we did, then you're going to get punished by a team as good as Chester.
"I didn't see us winning the game but we did have a few half chances.
"And we'll keep fighting as I'm still convinced we can get out of it. The only way is up and I've still got great belief in my team."
Line-ups
Chester
- 1Worsnop
- 6Charnock
- 5Brown
- 4KayBooked at 61mins
- 3Roberts
- 10Rooney
- 7MahonBooked at 62minsSubstituted forTourayat 84'minutes
- 8JamesSubstituted forHarrisonat 81'minutes
- 16McConvilleSubstituted forPeersat 90+2'minutes
- 27Hughes
- 9Oates
Substitutes
- 13Roberts
- 17Harrison
- 19Hobson
- 21Peers
- 25Touray
Telford
- 25Hall
- 23Higgins
- 24ParryBooked at 65mins
- 5AkriggSubstituted forHancockat 46'minutes
- 16McDonald
- 3Brownhill
- 6GroganBooked at 38minsSubstituted forCookeat 64'minutes
- 20PokuBooked at 21mins
- 7Ledsham
- 10GraySubstituted forFarrellat 71'minutes
- 18Smith
Substitutes
- 1Hedge
- 9Farrell
- 12Cooke
- 14Hancock
- 17Platt
- Referee:
- Richard Wigglesworth
- Attendance:
- 1,860
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chester FC 2, AFC Telford United 0.
Foul by Kieran Charnock (Chester FC).
Adam Farrell (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Tom Peers replaces Sean McConville.
Offside, Chester FC. Matty Hughes tries a through ball, but Matty Hughes is caught offside.
Offside, Chester FC. Matty Hughes tries a through ball, but Matty Hughes is caught offside.
Hand ball by Adam Farrell (AFC Telford United).
Foul by Adam Farrell (AFC Telford United).
Gareth Roberts (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Offside, AFC Telford United. Adam Farrell tries a through ball, but Adam Farrell is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Ibou Touray replaces Craig Mahon.
Attempt missed. Sean Cooke (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Kieran Charnock (Chester FC).
Adam Farrell (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Danny Harrison replaces Kingsley James.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Goal!
Own Goal by Andrew Parry, AFC Telford United. Chester FC 2, AFC Telford United 0.
Attempt saved. Matty Hughes (Chester FC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Karl Ledsham (AFC Telford United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Adam Farrell replaces Tony Gray.
Foul by Sam Smith (AFC Telford United).
Kieran Charnock (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Booking
Andrew Parry (AFC Telford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andrew Parry (AFC Telford United).
Rhys Oates (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Sean Cooke replaces Michael Grogan.
Booking
Craig Mahon (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Craig Mahon (Chester FC).
Godfrey Poku (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Booking
Michael Kay (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Josh Hancock (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Rhys Oates (Chester FC).
Godfrey Poku (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Karl Ledsham (AFC Telford United).
John Rooney (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Attempt saved. Michael Grogan (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Goal!
Goal! Chester FC 1, AFC Telford United 0. Matty Brown (Chester FC) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean McConville with a cross.
Corner, Chester FC.