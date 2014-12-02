Chester 2-0 AFC Telford United

Chester needed two second-half goals to see off the Conference's bottom club AFC Telford United.

Home skipper Matty Brown's thumping close-range header from Sean McConville's right-wing corner set the hosts on their way on 52 minutes.

McConville was then involved again when Telford keeper Freddy Hall's attempted clearance cannoned in off defender Andy Parry for an own goal on 76 minutes.

Chester's eighth home game without defeat lifts them three places to 13th.

Remembering Harry McNally Tuesday night's game was marked by Chester to commemorate the forthcoming 10th anniversary of the passing of legendary former manager Harry McNally. He led the club to promotion to the third tier of English football for only the second time in their history in April 1986, then kept them there - despite the inconvenience of a two-year exile in Macclesfield - for the next six seasons

But Telford's 15th league defeat in 23 league games this season leaves them nine points adrift of safety at the halfway mark.

In a meeting of two teams who both started as if they had this Sunday's FA Cup second round on their minds (Chester are at Barnsley and Telford go to Bristol City), the home side did at least conjure up a few close first-half shaves.

Craig Mahon's low shot flew just past the post, McConville had a penalty shout for handball turned down after a blocked volley and it needed a smart save by Hall to deny Rhys Oates.

But once Brown had found the way past Bermudan keeper Hall, who started the season at Chester, there was no looking back - and Steve Burr's men could have won by more.

Chester assistant manager Jon McCarthy told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"We know them at Telford and we've got every respect for the job they've done, but we've gone out and done a thoroughly professional job.

"We're still evolving as a team and, although we made a few little basic errors in the middle of the park, overall we're pleased with that performance.

"The pressure was on us to keep that run going at home, but to keep a clean sheet and make as many chances as we did was very satisfying."

Telford manager Liam Watson told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"If you make as many mistakes as we did, then you're going to get punished by a team as good as Chester.

"I didn't see us winning the game but we did have a few half chances.

"And we'll keep fighting as I'm still convinced we can get out of it. The only way is up and I've still got great belief in my team."