Sergio Aguero is Man City's special player - Vincent Kompany

Man City 3-2 Bayern Mun: Aguero one of world's best - Pellegrini

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany says team-mate Sergio Aguero is a "special" player who can make the impossible possible.

Aguero, 26, scored a hat-trick to secure a 3-2 win over 10-man Bayern Munich on Tuesday to boost City's hopes of Champions League progression.

Kompany said: "He makes things achievable that otherwise wouldn't be."

And manager Manuel Pellegrini said the Argentina international striker was "one of the best players in the world".

City trailed 2-1 in their crucial game against the German champions before Aguero scored twice in the final five minutes to secure victory at Etihad Stadium.

The forward has now scored five goals in five Champions League games this season, taking his tally to 17 in all competitions this term.

"He's our special player," Kompany told ITV. "If you want to succeed at anything, you need a special player in special form, otherwise you just don't win anything."

City will reach the last 16 of the Champions League if they beat Roma in their final Group E game and CSKA Moscow fail to beat Bayern.

What happens next? Group E permutations Manchester City will progress to the last 16 if they beat Roma and CSKA fail to defeat Bayern Munich City can still progress if they secure a score draw and CSKA lose to Bayern However, if both games end in a draw, then Roma progress

Aguero had put City ahead from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Mehdi Benatia, who was sent off for the challenge, but Bayern responded with goals from Xabi Alonso and Robert Lewandowski before half-time.

However, with five minutes remaining, Aguero ran through and calmly finished to equalise before hitting a dramatic winner soon after.

"I have always said that Sergio is one of the best players in the world," said Pellegrini.

"He played very well against Bayern Munich but I think also that the team played very well, especially in the second half."

After seeing City come from behind, Kompany said: "We are better with our backs against the wall. We have shown with performances in the Premier League that we never give up, and we have done that again.

"It has always looked at some point as if we had lost it, and we have always had to win four or five games in a row. That is when we are at our best."

Pellegrini added: "I don't think this team are ever beaten.

"I said last week if we have a mathematical chance to qualify then we will fight to the end and that is what we have been doing so far."

City, Roma and CSKA Moscow are all level on five points, seven behind Bayern Munich, who have already won the group.

Pellegrini's side travel to Roma for their final group game on 10 December.