Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew says his players are "on fire" ahead of their Premier League trip to West Ham United on Saturday.

After a poor start to the season, the Magpies scored a fifth successive league win with their 1-0 victory over QPR at St James' Park, to move them up to fifth in the table.

Despite Newcastle's superb form, Pardew expects a tough game at Upton Park and says his old club West Ham have moved forward "massively", with Sam Allardyce making the "best transfers of the summer".