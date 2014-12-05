FA Cup: Hartlepool United v Blyth Spartans

Media playback is not supported on this device Rivers winner stuns Hartlepool

Jarrett Rivers became part of FA Cup folklore by scoring in the 90th minute to send non-league Blyth Spartans through to the third round at the expense of League Two side Hartlepool.

Rivers, 21 - who works in his mother's newsagent - broke forward on the right, produced a lovely step-over in the box before firing in a low angled shot that beat the reach of Scott Flinders.

It sparked jubilant scenes as the scorer was engulfed by his team-mates, while some of the 1,111 Spartans fans that travelled the 40 miles down the north east coast ran on, overwhelmed with emotion in front of the BBC TV cameras.

However, the goalmouth drama was far from over as Hartlepool, bottom of League Two, mounted one last foray forward and came within inches of keeping alive their Cup hopes when Matthew Bates's strike came off the crossbar.

But the Northumberland club, three divisions and 65 places below their opponents, survived the six minutes of stoppage time to add 2014-15 to 1972, 1978 and 2009 in the list of times they have reached the third-round proper.

And if they reproduce the heart and guts on display at Victoria Park then perhaps English football's seventh tier side could emulate their exploits of 36 years ago when they reached the fifth round.

Hartlepool manager Paul Murray "The second half was diabolical. There was no fight, no passion, we thought we had it won."

Blyth hero Rivers said afterwards: "I'm living off that goal for the rest of my life", while his manager Tom Wade told BBC Sport the victory was "written in the stars".

Jonathan Franks's header gave Hartlepool a deserved lead for their first-half domination, before Stephen Turnbull levelled after the break for a rejuvenated Blyth, with an excellent free-kick that found the keeper's top right.

"I said to the lads if we can stay in this game, these lads are getting beat week in and week out, and we have a chance," said Turnbull, who is doing an apprenticeship with a ferry company.

"They are expected to batter us but we hung in there, sneaked a goal and got the other. We have an honest bunch of lads, everyone grafts. We are just buzzing."

Blyth are ball number 52 in the hat for Monday's draw, when all the Premier League teams enter the competition. The draw will be televised live on BBC Two, 19:00 GMT.

Rivers' late, late strike was heartbreak for the League Two's basement side.

They created several chances in the first 45 minutes. Aside from Franks' goal - converted from Neil Austin's cross - Sidney Schmeltz had a header brilliantly saved by Peter Jeffries, while Harewood found the side-netting and Austin had two shots blocked.

How many miles have Blyth covered? Evo-Stick Northern Premier side Blyth Spartans are three divisions and 65 places below League Two. The most famous member of Spartans' 1977-78 team [which reached the fifth round] Alan Shoulder, who went on to play for Newcastle, spent three years with Hartlepool at the end of his career. This was manager Tom Wade's 100th match in charge of Blyth. Blyth have covered 1,184 miles in the FA Cup this season after being drawn away in four out of their five FA Cup ties.

Pools were also denied when Harewood's strike at 1-1 was ruled not to have fully crossed the line - TV replays proved inconclusive.

"In the first half we were pretty good but didn't take our opportunities," said their manager Paul Murray.

"The second half was diabolical. There was no fight, no passion, we thought we had it won. That's been the story in the league as well. There were angry words exchanged in the dressing room."

His opposite number Tom Wade added: "We tried to keep the players calm at half-time. We knew we would have a few chances and if we could stay in the game after 60 minutes we would turn them over.

"We have a very young side, they are a brilliant set of lads, their attitude is fantastic. It is a great night and I am so proud."

