FA Trophy: Truro City take heart from Hemel Hempstead defeat

Wayne Carlisle gave orders from the sidelines as manager Steve Tully played in defence

Truro City coach Wayne Carlisle says there are positives to take out of the club's 2-1 FA Trophy loss to Conference South side Hemel Hempstead Town.

Jordan Parkes gave Hemel an early lead before Matt Wright equalised, but Zane Banton's 45th-minute strike sealed tie.

"Obviously we're disappointed with the result," Carlisle told BBC Cornwall.

"But if you look at the performance and the league they're in and their results in the last year there are a lot of positives to take from the game."

Both sides had a man sent off in the second half, with Hemel's Arthur Lee receiving a second yellow card before Ed Palmer was given a straight red for a nasty challenge on Oliver Hawkins.

"We held our own and, in the second half, once we got ourselves going, we pretty much had control of the game," said Carlisle.

"Our league form's been good and the performance today was positive, and if we play like that we won't lose many games at home.

"The boys are moving in the right direction, I don't think anyone will go away thinking 'we're in trouble' because after today there's a lot of positives to take."