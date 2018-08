Charlton loanee Francis Coquelin has played 44 times for parent club Arsenal

Charlton Athletic have extended the loan of Arsenal's French midfielder Francis Coquelin until 30 December.

The 23-year-old and started his first game for the club in last week's goalless draw with Millwall.

That was after making his first two Addicks appearances from the bench.

Charlton are ninth having lost just twice in the Championship all season, and on loan on Thursday.