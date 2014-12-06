Match ends, Cambridge United 2, Mansfield Town 2.
Cambridge United 2-2 Mansfield Town
Kwesi Appiah's injury-time goal earned Cambridge United an FA Cup second-round replay and denied Adam Murray a winning start as full-time Mansfield Town boss.
Rakish Bingham met a Rob Taylor cross to head the Stags in front early on.
Luke Chadwick levelled soon after, sliding the ball past Sascha Studer following good work from Tom Champion.
Champion then diverted a Taylor free-kick into his own net before Appiah pounced on a Liam Hughes knock down to level against their League Two rivals.
Chris Dunn had kept the home side in the tie, tipping a Fergus Bell shot over the bar, while Studer twice foiled Appiah before he earned Richard Money's side a replay in the second minute of stoppage time.
Mansfield Town manager Adam Murray told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"I'm disappointed to concede a goal that late in the game, it hurts.
"I knew it would be a challenge coming here and we knew what we were in for. In certain points we stood up to it, other times we didn't.
"We gave possession away too easily, we weren't ruthless enough and we were sloppy on occasions - but we are still in the hat."
