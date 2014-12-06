Sheffield United 3-0 Plymouth Argyle

Sheffield United twice scored from the spot as they beat League Two Plymouth to reach the third round of the FA Cup.

After Reuben Reid had missed a penalty for Argyle, Jose Baxter put the Blades in front from the spot following Ben Purrington's pull on Marc McNulty.

Baxter extended their lead with another penalty eight minutes later when Peter Hartley fouled Jamie Murphy.

Media playback is not supported on this device Nigel Clough: Sheffield United manager on Plymouth win

The League One side added a third late on when McNulty flicked home Florent Cuvelier's low cross.

It could have been different had Argyle not missed the chance to take the lead early in the second-half when Reid put his penalty well over.

There was controversy for United's second penalty as the referee decided to show a yellow card to Curtis Nelson when it was meant for Hartley.