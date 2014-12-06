Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Charlton Athletic 1.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Charlton
A 22-yard volley from German midfielder Robert Tesche earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic.
Callum Harriott had put the visitors ahead in the 10th minute with a long-range deflected effort.
But former Hamburg man Tesche ensured Stuart Pearce's men were not beaten with a fine shot into the top corner.
The draw is the visitors' 11th of the season and leaves them in 11th place, while inconsistent Forest drop to 10th.
Bob Peeters' men had been the better side in the first half and could have doubled their lead if not for the brilliance of Forest keeper Karl Darlow.
The on-loan Newcastle stopper showed outstanding reactions to parry after Igor Vetokele had connected powerfully with a diving header at close range.
Forest's Eric Lichaj was alert enough to block substitute Lawrie Wilson's attempts to drive home the rebound.
The second half, however, was a different story.
Jamie Paterson, Michail Antonio and Dexter Blackstock all came close for a resurgent Forest after substitute Tesche had levelled.
Blackstock, who came off the bench, forced a save from Charlton's Nick Pope with a towering header, while the keeper also held a low shot from Antonio and Paterson shot wide as Forest piled on some late pressure but to no avail.
Nottingham Forest manager Stuart Pearce: "In the first half we had no desire, no devilment, no oomph - we had a real nervousness about our play.
"In the second half, it was a total contrast. The players went out, got on the front foot and showed desire and energy.
"We had one or two reasonably critical words at half time, but they were constructive ones. We mainly just told them that they were doing themselves a disservice."
Charlton Athletic manager Bob Peeters: "It was a good point. In the first half we might have taken a 2-0 lead but we stood our ground pretty well, amid a lot of pressure from Forest, who had their crowd behind them.
"I don't think they had too many chances, it took a cracking goal to get them a point. We feel we might have won the game, overall."
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
- 1Darlow
- 2Lichaj
- 4Mancienne
- 16Lascelles
- 13Fox
- 19InceSubstituted forBlackstockat 76'minutes
- 38Osborn
- 10LansburyBooked at 7minsSubstituted forTescheat 45'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 18Antonio
- 21Paterson
- 7Fryatt
Substitutes
- 6Wilson
- 17Hunt
- 23Blackstock
- 24Vaughan
- 27Burke
- 29de Vries
- 32Tesche
Charlton
- 30Pope
- 20Solly
- 26Ben Haim
- 6Bikey Amougou
- 21Fox
- 7Berg GudmundssonSubstituted forBulotat 90+2'minutes
- 12CoquelinBooked at 30mins
- 4JacksonSubstituted forWilsonat 20'minutes
- 24Cousins
- 11Harriott
- 14Vetokele
Substitutes
- 2Wilson
- 3Gomez
- 8Bulot
- 15Onyewu
- 17Buyens
- 23Pigott
- 44Etheridge
- Referee:
- Kevin Wright
- Attendance:
- 22,297
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Charlton Athletic 1.
Attempt missed. Matty Fryatt (Nottingham Forest) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jamaal Lascelles following a corner.
Attempt missed. Jamaal Lascelles (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Igor Vetokele (Charlton Athletic).
Foul by Dexter Blackstock (Nottingham Forest).
Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Frédéric Bulot replaces Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
Offside, Charlton Athletic. Chris Solly tries a through ball, but Lawrie Wilson is caught offside.
Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic).
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Jamie Paterson tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dexter Blackstock with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Robert Tesche (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic).
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Ben Osborn.
Foul by Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest).
Lawrie Wilson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Dexter Blackstock (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Tesche with a cross.
Foul by Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest).
Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Dexter Blackstock replaces Tom Ince.
Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
Booking
Robert Tesche (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Robert Tesche (Nottingham Forest).
Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Robert Tesche (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Chris Solly.
Foul by Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest).
Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matty Fryatt (Nottingham Forest).
Lawrie Wilson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lawrie Wilson (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Igor Vetokele.
Attempt saved. Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Igor Vetokele.