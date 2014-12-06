Nottingham Forest 1-1 Charlton

Nottingham Forest drop to 10th after drawing with Charlton

A 22-yard volley from German midfielder Robert Tesche earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic.

Callum Harriott had put the visitors ahead in the 10th minute with a long-range deflected effort.

But former Hamburg man Tesche ensured Stuart Pearce's men were not beaten with a fine shot into the top corner.

The draw is the visitors' 11th of the season and leaves them in 11th place, while inconsistent Forest drop to 10th.

Bob Peeters' men had been the better side in the first half and could have doubled their lead if not for the brilliance of Forest keeper Karl Darlow.

The on-loan Newcastle stopper showed outstanding reactions to parry after Igor Vetokele had connected powerfully with a diving header at close range.

Forest's Eric Lichaj was alert enough to block substitute Lawrie Wilson's attempts to drive home the rebound.

The second half, however, was a different story.

Jamie Paterson, Michail Antonio and Dexter Blackstock all came close for a resurgent Forest after substitute Tesche had levelled.

Blackstock, who came off the bench, forced a save from Charlton's Nick Pope with a towering header, while the keeper also held a low shot from Antonio and Paterson shot wide as Forest piled on some late pressure but to no avail.

Nottingham Forest manager Stuart Pearce: "In the first half we had no desire, no devilment, no oomph - we had a real nervousness about our play.

"In the second half, it was a total contrast. The players went out, got on the front foot and showed desire and energy.

"We had one or two reasonably critical words at half time, but they were constructive ones. We mainly just told them that they were doing themselves a disservice."

Charlton Athletic manager Bob Peeters: "It was a good point. In the first half we might have taken a 2-0 lead but we stood our ground pretty well, amid a lot of pressure from Forest, who had their crowd behind them.

"I don't think they had too many chances, it took a cracking goal to get them a point. We feel we might have won the game, overall."