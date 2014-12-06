Championship
Nottm Forest1Charlton1

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Charlton

Robert Tesche
Nottingham Forest drop to 10th after drawing with Charlton

A 22-yard volley from German midfielder Robert Tesche earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic.

Callum Harriott had put the visitors ahead in the 10th minute with a long-range deflected effort.

But former Hamburg man Tesche ensured Stuart Pearce's men were not beaten with a fine shot into the top corner.

The draw is the visitors' 11th of the season and leaves them in 11th place, while inconsistent Forest drop to 10th.

Bob Peeters' men had been the better side in the first half and could have doubled their lead if not for the brilliance of Forest keeper Karl Darlow.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Peeters on Forest draw

The on-loan Newcastle stopper showed outstanding reactions to parry after Igor Vetokele had connected powerfully with a diving header at close range.

Forest's Eric Lichaj was alert enough to block substitute Lawrie Wilson's attempts to drive home the rebound.

The second half, however, was a different story.

Jamie Paterson, Michail Antonio and Dexter Blackstock all came close for a resurgent Forest after substitute Tesche had levelled.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Pearce on Forest v Charlton

Blackstock, who came off the bench, forced a save from Charlton's Nick Pope with a towering header, while the keeper also held a low shot from Antonio and Paterson shot wide as Forest piled on some late pressure but to no avail.

Nottingham Forest manager Stuart Pearce: "In the first half we had no desire, no devilment, no oomph - we had a real nervousness about our play.

"In the second half, it was a total contrast. The players went out, got on the front foot and showed desire and energy.

"We had one or two reasonably critical words at half time, but they were constructive ones. We mainly just told them that they were doing themselves a disservice."

Charlton Athletic manager Bob Peeters: "It was a good point. In the first half we might have taken a 2-0 lead but we stood our ground pretty well, amid a lot of pressure from Forest, who had their crowd behind them.

"I don't think they had too many chances, it took a cracking goal to get them a point. We feel we might have won the game, overall."

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

  • 1Darlow
  • 2Lichaj
  • 4Mancienne
  • 16Lascelles
  • 13Fox
  • 19InceSubstituted forBlackstockat 76'minutes
  • 38Osborn
  • 10LansburyBooked at 7minsSubstituted forTescheat 45'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 18Antonio
  • 21Paterson
  • 7Fryatt

Substitutes

  • 6Wilson
  • 17Hunt
  • 23Blackstock
  • 24Vaughan
  • 27Burke
  • 29de Vries
  • 32Tesche

Charlton

  • 30Pope
  • 20Solly
  • 26Ben Haim
  • 6Bikey Amougou
  • 21Fox
  • 7Berg GudmundssonSubstituted forBulotat 90+2'minutes
  • 12CoquelinBooked at 30mins
  • 4JacksonSubstituted forWilsonat 20'minutes
  • 24Cousins
  • 11Harriott
  • 14Vetokele

Substitutes

  • 2Wilson
  • 3Gomez
  • 8Bulot
  • 15Onyewu
  • 17Buyens
  • 23Pigott
  • 44Etheridge
Referee:
Kevin Wright
Attendance:
22,297

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home17
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Charlton Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Charlton Athletic 1.

Attempt missed. Matty Fryatt (Nottingham Forest) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jamaal Lascelles following a corner.

Attempt missed. Jamaal Lascelles (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Morgan Fox.

Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Igor Vetokele (Charlton Athletic).

Foul by Dexter Blackstock (Nottingham Forest).

Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Frédéric Bulot replaces Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Offside, Charlton Athletic. Chris Solly tries a through ball, but Lawrie Wilson is caught offside.

Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic).

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Jamie Paterson tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dexter Blackstock with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Robert Tesche (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic).

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Ben Osborn.

Foul by Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest).

Lawrie Wilson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Dexter Blackstock (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Tesche with a cross.

Foul by Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest).

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Dexter Blackstock replaces Tom Ince.

Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Michail Antonio.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.

Booking

Robert Tesche (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Robert Tesche (Nottingham Forest).

Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic).

Attempt missed. Robert Tesche (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Chris Solly.

Foul by Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest).

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matty Fryatt (Nottingham Forest).

Lawrie Wilson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lawrie Wilson (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Igor Vetokele.

Attempt saved. Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Igor Vetokele.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Derby20115438191938
2Ipswich20107332201237
3Bournemouth20106439211836
4Middlesbrough20106433151836
5Brentford2010463126534
6Watford2095636221432
7Blackburn208753128331
8Norwich208663024630
9Cardiff208662422230
10Nottm Forest207853126529
11Charlton2061132120129
12Sheff Wed2061041616028
13Wolves207672331-827
14Reading207492530-525
15Huddersfield206682733-624
16Leeds206592430-623
17Bolton2064102228-622
18Fulham2064103039-922
19Birmingham205781731-1422
20Millwall204882231-920
21Rotherham204881626-1020
22Brighton203982128-718
23Wigan203892026-617
24Blackpool2026121431-1712
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story