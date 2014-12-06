Premier League
Tottenham0Crystal Palace0

Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Crystal Palace

By Jamie Strickland

BBC Sport

Ryan Mason and Marouane Chamakh
Palace have failed to win in four London derbies this season
  • Puncheon hits bar for impressive Palace
  • First clean sheet in nine for visitors
  • Dominant Palace force 12 corners to Spurs' two

Crystal Palace can count themselves unlucky not to take three points from their trip to Tottenham as the hosts held on for a draw at White Hart Lane.

Jason Puncheon hit the bar with the pick of numerous Palace chances.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Hugo Lloris fantastic - Neil Warnock

Wide men Yannick Bolasie and Wilfried Zaha were also impressive but the breakthrough proved elusive.

Roberto Soldado spurned the best of Tottenham's chances but the hosts have now failed to win in five of their eight league matches at home this term.

Both sides suffered defeats in midweek, Spurs dismantled by Chelsea and Palace going down at home to Aston Villa.

With both eager to recover it was the hosts who fired the first warning shot as Ryan Mason's searching ball picked out Christian Eriksen, who cut inside Martin Kelly and dragged an effort wide of the near post.

Palace, seeking a first win at White Hart Lane since 1997, lined up with five in midfield behind lone striker Marouane Chamakh.

But with the direct Bolasie and Zaha running the channels with pace and invention, Neil Warnock's side were a constant threat.

Hugo Lloris
Hugo Lloris needed to be at his best for Spurs as Palace racked up 16 shots on the Frenchman's goal

The visitors were on the front foot for much of the first half and a sequence of corner kicks almost culminated with Mason heading into his own net, while Bolasie's wonderful trickery to escape two markers when penned in the corner almost ended with the opener from Joe Ledley, who blazed over.

Soldado, who scored the winner against Everton last weekend only to find himself on the bench against Chelsea, also cleared the bar with a presentable chance.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Spurs lacked freshness - Pochettino

Zaha was denied only by Jan Vertonghen's last-ditch challenge and Scott Dann forced a good save from Hugo Lloris as Palace continued to press.

Gradually Spurs came into the contest, however, and twice saw Soldado go close before the interval.

Harry Kane, coveted by Palace boss Neil Warnock during the summer, was having a quiet game with all the chances instead failing to Soldado, who again fired off target in the 63rd minute.

Palace remained the side most likely to get the win though, and 11 minutes from the end their best chance came and went as the ball broke to substitute Puncheon after a corner but his fierce shot rattled the crossbar.

Bolasie brought a good save from Lloris and Ledley fired over in what time remained as ragged Spurs held on.

Palace manager Neil Warnock: "I'm lost for words. I can't understand how we've not won. The way we played, we deserved the points. The lads played some good stuff and it took a great goalkeeping performance to stop us getting the three points.

"We played some good stuff, created havoc at times and always looked a threat. I don't know how many times I put my head in my hands today as I thought we'd scored that many. Wilfried and Bolaise were brilliant, but my man of the man was Chamakh - he covered every blade of grass."

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino: "It wasn't an easy game, Palace played well. We are not very fresh because it was the third game in six days and it's difficult to manage.

"Maybe this game is one where we need to get the three points, but in the end I think the result was fair. We have a lack of freshness but we tried, we tried to win the game."

Jason Puncheon
Puncheon impressed off the bench for Palace, hitting the bar and seeing this effort ruled out for offside
Yannick Bolasie and Eric Dier
Yannick Bolasie was a constant menace to the Spurs defence with his direct running
Wilfried Zaha, Jan Veronghen
Wilfried Zaha was similarly threatening down the opposite flank
Neil Warnock and Mauricio Pochettino
Neil Warnock's Palace had lost all three London derbies this season before visiting Spurs

Line-ups

Tottenham

  • 1Lloris
  • 15Dier
  • 21Fazio
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 33Davies
  • 38MasonSubstituted forPaulinhoat 66'minutes
  • 42Bentaleb
  • 11LamelaSubstituted forChadliat 45'minutes
  • 18Kane
  • 23EriksenBooked at 88mins
  • 9SoldadoSubstituted forLennonat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Rose
  • 4Kaboul
  • 7Lennon
  • 8Paulinho
  • 13Vorm
  • 22Chadli
  • 25Stambouli

Crystal Palace

  • 1Speroni
  • 34Kelly
  • 6Dann
  • 4Hangeland
  • 2Ward
  • 15Jedinak
  • 11ZahaSubstituted forPuncheonat 66'minutes
  • 18McArthur
  • 28Ledley
  • 7Bolasie
  • 29Chamakh

Substitutes

  • 10Campbell
  • 13Hennessey
  • 14Thomas
  • 16Gayle
  • 25Bannan
  • 27Delaney
  • 42Puncheon
Referee:
Lee Mason
Attendance:
35,860

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home14
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away12
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Crystal Palace 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Crystal Palace 0.

Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace).

Foul by Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur).

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.

Booking

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur).

Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Scott Dann.

Attempt blocked. Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Lennon.

Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Marouane Chamakh is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Federico Fazio with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacer Chadli with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nabil Bentaleb.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Lennon.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Aaron Lennon replaces Roberto Soldado.

Foul by Federico Fazio (Tottenham Hotspur).

Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.

Attempt saved. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.

Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Jason Puncheon is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Dier.

Foul by Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur).

Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace).

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.

Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marouane Chamakh.

Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.

Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.

Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nacer Chadli.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Paulinho replaces Ryan Mason.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon replaces Wilfried Zaha.

Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).

Attempt missed. Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea15113134132136
2Man City15103232141833
3Southampton1482424101426
4Man Utd147432416825
5West Ham147342317624
6Arsenal156542418623
7Newcastle156541718-123
8Swansea146441914522
9Liverpool156361919021
10Tottenham156361821-321
11Everton154652423118
12Stoke155371720-318
13Aston Villa14446818-1016
14Sunderland152941323-1015
15Crystal Palace153571823-514
16West Brom153571420-614
17QPR154291627-1114
18Hull152761521-613
19Burnley152671024-1412
20Leicester142481424-1010
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story