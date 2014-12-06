Match ends, Berwick Rangers 4, Clyde 0.
Berwick Rangers 4-0 Clyde
-
- From the section Football
Lee Currie helped Berwick Rangers defeat 10-man Clyde at Shielfield Park.
Andrew Russell fired the opener on the half-hour and Currie missed a penalty just before the break.
But Currie made amends with a goal 75 seconds into the second half before the visitors' Ciaran McBrearty was dismissed for serious foul play.
Paul Willis's goal-bound shot was deflected past Clyde stopper Alan Martin for the third and Ross Gray sealed the win six minutes from time.
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1Andrews
- 2Jacobs
- 6Fairbairn
- 5YoungBooked at 23mins
- 3Hoskins
- 10GoldSubstituted forCurrieat 68'minutes
- 4Notman
- 8CurrieSubstituted forMaxwellat 73'minutes
- 7Willis
- 9Russell
- 11LaverySubstituted forGrayat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Dargo
- 14Dalziel
- 15Maxwell
- 16Drummond
- 17Gray
- 18Currie
- 20Bald
Clyde
- 1MartinBooked at 45mins
- 2Durie
- 4Halkett
- 5MarshBooked at 76mins
- 3McilduffSubstituted forFergusonat 65'minutes
- 7GraySubstituted forMcBreartyat 45'minutesBooked at 60mins
- 8O'DonnellBooked at 90mins
- 10Smith
- 6Gray
- 9McManus
- 11WattSubstituted forDalyat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Murray
- 15McGhee
- 16McBrearty
- 17Barclay
- 18Daly
- 19Sinclair
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 407
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 4, Clyde 0.
Booking
Stephen O'Donnell (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.
Paul Currie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Clyde).
Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).
Scott Durie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 4, Clyde 0. Ross Gray (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Andrew Russell (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Scott Durie.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Ross Gray replaces Darren Lavery.
Dean Hoskins (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Clyde).
Attempt saved. Dean Hoskins (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
David Marsh (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Scott Maxwell replaces Lee Currie.
Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Gray (Clyde).
Foul by Scott Durie (Clyde).
Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Paul Currie replaces David Gold.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Scott Ferguson replaces Aidan Mcilduff.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Michael Daly replaces Kevin Watt.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 3, Clyde 0. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lee Currie.
Attempt missed. Kerr Young (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by David Marsh.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Alan Martin.
Attempt saved. Andrew Russell (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) hits the bar with a left footed shot from more than 35 yards from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Ciaran McBrearty (Clyde) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ciaran McBrearty (Clyde).
Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Euan Smith (Clyde).
David Gold (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Clyde).
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Euan Smith (Clyde).
David Gold (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.