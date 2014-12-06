Berwick Rangers 4-0 Clyde

From the section

Lee Currie helped Berwick Rangers defeat 10-man Clyde at Shielfield Park.

Andrew Russell fired the opener on the half-hour and Currie missed a penalty just before the break.

But Currie made amends with a goal 75 seconds into the second half before the visitors' Ciaran McBrearty was dismissed for serious foul play.

Paul Willis's goal-bound shot was deflected past Clyde stopper Alan Martin for the third and Ross Gray sealed the win six minutes from time.