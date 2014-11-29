Stoke City manager Mark Hughes describes playmaker Bojan Krkic as "the most accomplished player on the field" despite seeing his side lose 1-0 away against Liverpool.

The former Barcelona, Roma and Milan midfielder struck the post and forced a fingertip save from Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet, as Glen Johnson's late header gave the Reds the three points.

Mark Hughes has not won any of his nine Premier League games as a manager against Liverpool in the Premier League.