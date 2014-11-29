Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says he is "very happy" for Robin van Persie after he scores a "beautiful" and "much needed" goal in his side's 3-0 win against Hull City.

United dominated the game with goals from Chris Smalling, Wayne Rooney and van Persie securing a comfortable win for the hosts.

Since joining Man United in 2012, only Luis Suarez has scored more Premier League goals than Van Persie.