Sunderland manager Gus Poyet says he is "very proud" his side are the first to keep Chelsea from scoring a goal this season, after they draw 0-0 at the Stadium of Light.

The Blues could not find a way through the Black Cats' defence, with the closest they came being a first-half drive from Willian which hit the post.

Sunderland also became only the third team this season to take a point against Chelsea.