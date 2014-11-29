BBC Sport - Sunderland 0-0 Chelsea: Gus Poyet 'proud' to keep Chelsea at bay

Poyet 'proud' to keep Chelsea at bay

Sunderland manager Gus Poyet says he is "very proud" his side are the first to keep Chelsea from scoring a goal this season, after they draw 0-0 at the Stadium of Light.

The Blues could not find a way through the Black Cats' defence, with the closest they came being a first-half drive from Willian which hit the post.

Sunderland also became only the third team this season to take a point against Chelsea.

Top Stories