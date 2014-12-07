Bristol City 1-0 AFC Telford United

Media playback is not supported on this device Bristol City 1-0 AFC Telford highlights

Kieran Agard scored an injury-time winner for League One leaders Bristol City as they ended Conference bottom club AFC Telford United's FA Cup run.

City keeper Frank Fielding was kept busy, saving twice from Andy Todd.

But Agard finally put the home side ahead, scrambling in at the far post following Aaron Wilbraham's flick-on.

The Bucks' big day out AFC Telford were making their first appearance in the FA Cup second round since the club was reformed in 2004 - against a Bristol City side 71 places above them in the English football pyramid

Even then substitute Sam Smith twice almost equalised during nine minutes of time added on, shooting inches wide before heading straight at Fielding.

But Telford keeper Jonathan Hedge, standing in for the cup-tied Freddy Hall, also made a string of important first-half saves.

Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Sport:

"We did deserve to win the game but it's Telford's day. Everyone has to remember them today.

"I thought their players were great and they worked their socks off.

"Their supporters were fantastic for them, so even though we won it's their day.

"We kept going and going and thankfully we did get the goal, as we wouldn't have wanted another replay."

Telford manager Liam Watson told BBC Sport:

"We gave the fans a great day out and never let ourselves down. We took the tie all the way and deserved a replay.

"We knew we had to play well because Bristol are a good side. We knew we'd have to defend well but we also created a few good chances. There probably hasn't been a game all season where we have created as many chances.

"The test is now whether the players can put in the same level of performance at home to Welling this Tuesday night. Players will always raise their game for big games but the Welling game was always going to be the bigger game, whatever happened in the Cup."