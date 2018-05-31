BBC Sport - FA Cup classics: Tottenham 3-2 Manchester City in 1981

Villa dribble wins FA Cup for Spurs

  • From the section FA Cup

Former Argentine international Ricky Villa dribbles his way through the Manchester City defence to give Tottenham a 3-2 win in the 1981 FA Cup replay at Wembley.

Villa opened the scoring before Steve MacKenzie equalised and Kevin Reeves put the Blues ahead until Garth Crooks's 70th minute reply.

With the game heading towards extra-time, the Argentine scored a winning goal - among the most iconic in the tournament's history.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Villa dribble wins FA Cup for Spurs

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Zidane announces he is leaving Real Madrid

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Lampard 'understands' Derby expectations

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Audio

Yorkshire tennis reporter: 'I make a conscious effort to speak slowly and deliberately!"

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Muslim women are being empowered through sport

Top Stories