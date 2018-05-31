Former Argentine international Ricky Villa dribbles his way through the Manchester City defence to give Tottenham a 3-2 win in the 1981 FA Cup replay at Wembley.

Villa opened the scoring before Steve MacKenzie equalised and Kevin Reeves put the Blues ahead until Garth Crooks's 70th minute reply.

With the game heading towards extra-time, the Argentine scored a winning goal - among the most iconic in the tournament's history.

