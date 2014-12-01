BBC Sport - Worcester City's Sean Geddes scores 'rabona' in FA Trophy

Non-league player's stunning 'rabona'

Worcester City's top scorer Sean Geddes scores with a "rabona" lob in his side's 3-0 win over Barrow in the FA Trophy.

Geddes, a former Manchester United trainee, wrapped his right foot around the back of his left leg to chip the keeper from the edge of the penalty area.

It was the ninth goal of the season for Geddes, who scored both of the Conference North side's goals in their shock 2-1 win against Coventry in the FA Cup first round.

