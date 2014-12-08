Southampton 1-2 Manchester United

Van Persie scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season for United

Man Utd up to third for first time since August 2013

United make two early substitutions

Visitors score two of their three shots

Southampton lose third successive game

Manchester United moved to third in the Premier League after Robin van Persie's brace gave them victory over an often-superior Southampton at St Mary's.

United took an early lead as Van Persie pounced on Jose Fonte's slack backpass, but Graziano Pelle swept in a deserved equaliser as the Saints fought back.

Southampton had plenty of chances, but Van Persie guided in Wayne Rooney's deep free-kick for the decisive goal.

David De Gea turned away a low Pelle shot as Southampton ran out of steam.

United's fifth successive Premier League win came despite registering only three shots at goal to Southampton's 15 as the visitors' occasionally shambolic defensive performance cast further doubt over their solidity at the other end.

But the mere fact of the club's return to the top three for the first time since August 2013 will raise hopes they can remain there until the end of the season - the bare minimum requested by chief executive Ed Woodward this summer.

United's fans ended the match singing Van Persie's name and it was the Dutchman who capitalised on Fonte's early error to give their side the lead.

The Southampton skipper's attempt to play the ball back to goalkeeper Fraser Forster was risky, but Van Persie's anticipation and deft finish through the goalkeeper's legs skilfully extracted full punishment.

Analysis "It was a really enjoyable game. Have I seen Southampton play better? Yes. Did they dominate and deserve to win? Yes. Manchester United got out of jail with two individual pieces of brilliance from Robin van Persie. "Are United going in the right direction? Performance wise, certainly not. I watched Manchester City here two weeks ago and there's no comparison between Manchester City and Manchester United."

Southampton had threatened through Shane Long, and an early muscle injury suffered by Chris Smalling fuelled their belief, as well as adding to United's injury list.

Jonny Evans was ushered on for his first appearance since September's 5-3 defeat by Leicester, but his introduction only spread uncertainty through United's three-man defence.

Southampton found gaps between the Northern Ireland international, Paddy McNair and Marcos Rojo with Sadio Mane's weaving run only ended by a last-ditch challenge and Dusan Tadic over-hitting a simple through ball to Long.

The seemingly inevitable equaliser arrived shortly after though. A mob of United players failed to clear a cross, Tadic's shot fell invitingly to the feet of Pelle and the Italy international swept home to end a run of five games without a goal.

Make it count Manchester United had six touches in the opposition box over the 90 minutes, 26 fewer than Southampton.

United manager Louis van Gaal reacted by switching personnel rather than system - taking off McNair, bringing on Ander Herrera and moving Michael Carrick into defence - but the flow of the game stayed the same with Southampton piling pressure on a vulnerable United as the half came to an end.

Saints boss Ronald Koeman, whose relationship with Van Gaal soured after a falling out while colleagues on Ajax's technical staff in 2004, saw his side continue to turn the screw in the second half.

Long could only direct a header into De Gea's midriff when unmarked at the far post before Pelle strolled in behind Carrick but lifted a shot over the bar.

But thanks to another piece of opportunism from Van Persie, Van Gaal shook hands with Koeman as an unlikely victor.

Wayne Rooney's deep free-kick could have been claimed by Forster, but as the goalkeeper stayed rooted to his line Van Persie stretched to guide home a volley with the outside of his foot.

The goal was a body blow to Southampton, and while Pelle and Nathaniel Clyne threatened from distance, the Saints could not recover their attacking rhythm.

Instead they were fortunate to remain with 11 men on the pitch as Fonte and Mane escaped red cards following heavy challenges on Herrera and Van Persie.

Ronald Koeman was coach when Louis van Gaal was technical director at Ajax

Robin van Persie reached the World Cup semi-finals with Van Gaal and the Netherlands earlier this year

Pelle's last league goal came against Sunderland on 18 October