Courtney Cameron: Torquay United winger must get 'spark back'

Courtney Cameron has scored three goals for Torquay since signing in July 2013

Torquay United winger Courtney Cameron must get his "spark back", according to manager Chris Hargreaves.

The 21-year-old had featured in every game since the middle of September, but was dropped from the squad completely for the

"I want him to get back to the heights he reached early this season and the end of last season," Hargreaves said.

"Sometimes you have to step away from it completely and watch the game and get that inspiration and spark back."

Cameron has not scored a goal since the 1-1 draw with Aldershot on 25 August and has had an up and down time in his career at Plainmoor.

After Alan Knill the former Aston Villa and Northampton Town youngster initially struggled, before

"He knows that I believe in him and he believes in me, I think we've got a good relationship," Hargreaves added.

"He will feature again soon, but I want him to have that sort of annoyance and fight back in his body."